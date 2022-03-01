5 takeaways from Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine takes center stage in Indianapolis, where the country’s most highly-touted prospects will have an opportunity to boost their draft stock.

It’s also the place where Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will be looking to make his mark on the team.

The 41-year-old former football researcher couldn’t stop smiling when standing at the podium during Tuesday’s press conference. It was the first time the spotlight was shining directly on him with the hopes that he could turn things around for a Vikings team that has missed the playoffs the last two seasons.

But it all starts at the combine, where Adofo-Mensah will be evaluating the next wave of talent in an effort to begin reshaping the Vikings’ roster.

Here are five takeaways from his opening day press conference.

Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter among some of Adofo-Mensah’s first phone calls when joining the team

There’s this growing side narrative out there that both Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter will end up playing for different teams next season.

It wouldn’t be wise to ignore the possibilities with both players becoming a financial burden. Cousins counts $45 million against the salary cap next season, which is a hefty price for a player most would consider on the bubble of being a top-10 quarterback. Defensive end Danielle Hunter is one of the best in the league when he’s healthy. However, his inability to stay on the field has been a lingering problem for the Vikings.

The good news is there appears to be a willingness to make it work. Adofo-Mensah isn’t driving a bulldozer into Minnesota and cleaning house for a complete rebuild. During the press conference, he claimed Cousins and Hunter were two of the first phone calls he made when joining the team.

So there’s at least been a clear line of communication throughout the entire process, likely in hopes that both could remain a part of the team with the new regime in place.

Time to see what analytics are all about

Some are making a bit too much out of Adofo-Mensah being deemed as the analytics guy, but this is a good opportunity for him to demonstrate his approach to scouting talent.

Yes, this is the NFL Combine, and we’re all guilty of being enamored with all of the physical feats we get to see when players go through drills.

But the interview process will be key in the Vikings finding the right fit for the culture they want to create in Minnesota. So it goes a bit deeper than simply finding the right coaches to make everything work as intended. The players are a big part of the equation as well, and everything that happens moving forward will have Adofo-Mensah’s fingerprints all over it.

The Vikings general manager talked a bit about the interview process and what he’s looking to get out of it.

“We want to try to create as many real-life, on-the-job experiences as you can in that environment,” said Adofo-Mensah. “So we try and do that and try to just see what it would be like to work with that person 10 hours a day for four years, five years or however many years it comes to.”

Expect Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell to be wearing sweats

On a much lighter note, don’t expect O’Connell to be walking around in the front office with a suit on every day.

Adofo-Mensah was wearing sweats during his first meeting with O’Connell in Minnesota. According to Adofo-Mensah, when he got out of his car, O’Connell looked at him and said, “You wear sweats? Me too.”

That loose atmosphere can go a long way on a team that desperately needed change at the top. Who has the time or the desire to walk around in fitted suits every single day?

Not Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell.

Hunter isn’t as far gone as some might think

Danielle Hunter’s name keeps getting brought up quite a bit for a player some believe could be on the move. Adofo-Mensah summed up the contract situation with the former All-Pro defensive end perfectly at the press conference.

“He is a really good football player, and to build championship teams, you need a lot of really good football players,” Adofo-Mensah said.

Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell talked about having Hunter line up on the edge and as a linebacker at times in the hybrid defense he’s hoping to implement with both 3-4 and 4-3 looks.

The team might have some things to figure out from a contractual standpoint, but they are clearly looking to keep Hunter in a Vikings uniform, if at all possible. He’s a proven game-changer when he’s on the field.

The 27-year-old defensive player registered 14.5 sacks in 2018 and 2019 before going on injured reserve and missing the entire 2020 season. In seven games, he compiled six sacks and 38 total tackles in 2021.

Like any defense, Donatell needs players that can elicit fear from opposing quarterbacks in the pocket, and Hunter is clearly one of those guys.

Adofo-Mensah still singing Cousins’ praises

As expected, Adofo-Mensah was asked questions about his thoughts on quarterback Kirk Cousins (shocking, right?).

His future with the team has been one of the main talking points throughout the 2021 season. He’ll be entering the final year of his contract next season, which leaves the team with the option of trading, extending or letting him play things out.

“[Cousins] is an incredibly consistent passer,” said Adofo-Mensah. “I don’t think people realize that every play has kind of a result built into it, right? Based on factors he can’t control. And I think what you know about Kirk is when the odds are shifted in his favor, he gets the most out of it, right? And I think people don’t appreciate that skill enough.”

But is that skill enough to warrant the hard-hitting price tag?

That’s the question the Vikings will have to ask themselves when the two sides step to the negotiating table at some point. Of course, that’s assuming “Captain Kirk” isn’t willing to take a team-friendly deal to ease the financial stress on a team projected to be $16 million over the salary cap.

There’s no question the Vikings are better with Cousins under center. It simply comes down to dollar signs at this point.