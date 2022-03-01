ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saquon Barkley being shopped by Giants

fantasypros.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Jordan Raanen, The New York Giants are at least willing to entertain phone calls on the talented running back, new general manager Joe...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 1

Related
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

First Look at Russell Wilson in a Broncos Jersey Raises Some Red Flags

We all knew Russell Wilson was likely to leave Seattle eventually but news of his trade to the Denver Broncos still landed with great impact. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who appears to have plenty left in the tank, gets a stable of playmaking wide receivers and joins a division now stocked to the gills with talent under center.
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington Football Team on FanNation

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

New details are emerging on the domestic violence arrest of Texas schoolboy legend and all-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police in California ordered the airplane carrying Peterson and wife Ashley to turn around on the tarmac, at which time Peterson was taken into custody for felony domestic violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Tom Brady And Gisele Had 1 “Painful” Issue In Marriage

Happy anniversary, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The legendary couple celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend. The iconic NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated anniversary No. 13 this week. Both Tom and Gisele shared posts on Instagram. While things look picture perfect for Tom and Gisele, that has not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Action News Jax

NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence after incident on plane

LOS ANGELES — NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident that forced a plane to return to its gate. Peterson was onboard a flight heading to Houston, when the plane turned back to the gate because of a verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and a female victim, The Washington Post reported. Airport police said Peterson was taken into custody, and the flight later left for Houston with his wife on board, The Washington Post reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#American Football#The New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Calvin Ridley Reveals How Much Money He Bet On Games

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley would place his NFL bets the same way any fan would: on his cell phone. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ridley would place parlay bets on his phone. Of course, this is against NFL rules and Ridley was just suspended for the entire 2022 regular...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Amari Cooper not generating much trade interest

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo, teams have shown minimal interest in trading for Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. (Charles Robinson on Twitter) It was reported on Friday that the Cowboys are expected to move on from Cooper, but Robinson points out that teams across the NFL have known he's been on the trade market for at least a week. Still, the other 31 franchises haven't shown significant interest in trading for Cooper and his $20 million annual salary. Teams don't want to give up significant compensation in a trade because they know there are "many quality wideouts available and too many coming into the league," writes Robinson. This past season, the 27-year-old appeared in 15 games, catching 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He's a four-time Pro Bowler who has posted four-digit yardage totals in five of his seven pro seasons. However, the Cowboys like what they have in CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, among others, leaving Cooper as the odd man out. Trading or releasing the former No. 4 picks would cost Dallas $6 million in dead money while creating $16 million in cap space. Cooper will likely rank as a low-end WR2 heading into fantasy drafts this summer, but his exact value will depend on his landing spot.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Davante Adams officially tagged by Green Bay

The Packers applied their franchise tag to Davante Adams shortly after locking up Aaron Rodgers to a record-breaking contract. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) The $20.1 million franchise tag for the back-to-back All-Pro receiver is an immediate cap hit, though the team can continue working on a new contract until March 16. Assuming it all gets worked out, Adams remains a WR1 in all fantasy formats with the return of Rodgers.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Aaron Rodgers rumor: Broncos willing to offer No. 9 pick, future first

Denver is prepared to offer the ninth pick this year, their second round pick this year, and next year's first to Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers, according to Dale Lolley on Twitter. (Dale Lolley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Another day, another Aaron Rodgers rumor, though this is the first with...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy