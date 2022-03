Square Enix announced earlier in the month it planned to release Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent in Europe in North America which would mark the first time it's gotten a wider release than just in Japan. At the time, there were talks of a beta for those who wanted to try out the game, and while the beta isn't here just yet, those interested now have the opportunity to sign up for the opportunity to try it early via pre-registrations.

