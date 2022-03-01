NASA Adds Three Missions To SpaceX Comm Crew Manifest

Elon Musk has said SpaceX would save the International Space Station (ISS) from an “uncontrolled deorbit” after the head of Russia’s space agency warned it could crash into the US or Europe.Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin claimed that it was Russian expertise that was keeping the ISS in orbit, and suggested that sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine could lead to a catastrophe.“If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States and Europe?” the space chief tweeted on Friday.“There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO