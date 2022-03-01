ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Adds Three Missions To SpaceX Comm Crew Manifest

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL—NASA added $766 million to its Commercial Crew Transportation Capabilities (CCTCap) contract with SpaceX to cover an additional three crew ferry flights to the International Space...

WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
LiveScience

When a rogue rocket hits the moon March 4, NASA orbiter will hunt for its crater grave

A doomed rocket stage that's expected to crash into the moon on March 4 will do so out of view of NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The collision is set to take place on the far side of the moon, out of range of Earthbound telescopes. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) does have the ability to observe the lunar far side, but it won't be within view of the expected impact zone when the event happens, NASA told Space.com. However, a potential follow-up set of observations is in the works.
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
The Independent

Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

A video camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport caught a baggage cart being sucked into the engine of a Boeing 747 aircraft during a storm last month. The China Airlines flight was taxiing on the runway on 28 January when it appeared to collide with a baggage cart, which was shown in a video being sucked into the engine. A cloud of mist trails from the left of the Boeing 747, a wide-body airliner that almost hit another another baggage cart during the incident.It appeared to happen while the plane was turning on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport,...
Washington Post

New NASA mission sheds light on supernova

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has gotten a lot of media attention lately — and for good reason. The $10 billion device was launched in December to much fanfare, and it’s expected to provide never-before-seen information on some of the most mysterious objects in the universe. But...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
The Independent

Elon Musk says SpaceX will save ISS after Russia threatens to drop it from orbit

Elon Musk has said SpaceX would save the International Space Station (ISS) from an “uncontrolled deorbit” after the head of Russia’s space agency warned it could crash into the US or Europe.Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin claimed that it was Russian expertise that was keeping the ISS in orbit, and suggested that sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine could lead to a catastrophe.“If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States and Europe?” the space chief tweeted on Friday.“There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton...
Space.com

NASA, SpaceX and Axiom will preview private Ax-1 ISS mission today: Watch live

NASA, SpaceX and Houston company Axiom Space will discuss a landmark private space mission today (Feb. 28), and you can watch it live. Axiom Space plans to launch Ax-1, the first all-private crewed mission to the International Space Station, on March 30. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Crew Dragon capsule carrying four people, including three paying customers, on a 10-day orbital jaunt.
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
The Weather Channel

First Crewed Artemis Mission to the Moon Delayed Until 2026: NASA

NASA's first crewed Artemis mission will see launch no earlier than 2026, the agency has said. The announcement comes after NASA notified of delays on Artemis 1's uncrewed flight around the Moon. Last week, the agency indicated that it would launch no earlier than May, but even that timeline is in doubt, Space.com reported.
