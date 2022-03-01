NOAA’s Latest Geostationary Weather Satellite Launches

A doomed rocket stage that's expected to crash into the moon on March 4 will do so out of view of NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The collision is set to take place on the far side of the moon, out of range of Earthbound telescopes. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) does have the ability to observe the lunar far side, but it won't be within view of the expected impact zone when the event happens, NASA told Space.com. However, a potential follow-up set of observations is in the works.

