ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NOAA’s Latest Geostationary Weather Satellite Launches

Aviation Week
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON—The Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) launched March 1 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It was the third in a multi-decade series of four...

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Space.com

Massive solar telescope starts science observations

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) is starting its first operational science work as it embarks on a mission to better understand our sun. DKIST is a nearly $300 million science observatory perched atop the 10,062-foot (3,067 meters) Mount Haleakalā in Maui, Hawaii. One of its main functions will be to study the corona, the incredibly hot outer atmosphere of the sun that is millions of degrees hotter than the surface.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA, ULA Launch GOES-T: NOAA’s Newest Earth Observing Satellite

NASA successfully launched the third in a series of next-generation weather satellites for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) at 4:38 p.m. EST Tuesday. The newest Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, GOES-T, launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. GOES-T mission managers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

NASA’s ‘Son of Concorde’ Supersonic Jet Is Now Undergoing Testing

NASA’s X-59 supersonic jet, which is being developed with Lockheed Martin, moved one step closer to flight last week after undergoing wind-tunnel tests. Nicknamed “Son of Concorde” after the Concorde commercial jet launched in the late 1960s, this new generation is called QueSST—or Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft. It’s designed to minimize sonic booms, which NASA now calls “thumps,” that forced the Concorde to slow down over land. The X-59 is being built at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works in Palmdale, Calif. NASA awarded the aerospace company a $247.5 million contract to develop the supersonic aircraft. The design team says that it should...
PALMDALE, CA
iheart.com

NASA Shares Stunning Photo Of Earth From the Rings Of Saturn

NASA recently shared a stunning photo of Saturn with its rings and Earth lined up on Instagram. According to reports, the photo of the two planets was taken in 2013 from the Cassini spacecraft. NASA captioned the post, "That pale blue dot just below the rings? That’s Earth from approximately...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Satellite#Space Force#Noaa#Awin
Space.com

Elon Musk says SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service is active in Ukraine with more terminals on the way

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his space company's Starlink satellite internet service is available in Ukraine and more terminals to use it are on the way. Musk made the statement on Twitter Saturday (Feb. 26) after being asked by a Ukrainian government official if SpaceX could provide more Starlink services to the country after Russian troops invaded Ukraine last week. Internet services in Ukraine has seen "significant disruptions" in the capital city of Kyiv and across much of the country due to Russian military operations and the ensuing fighting, the monitoring group Netblocks reported on Thursday (Feb. 24).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

When a rogue rocket hits the moon March 4, NASA orbiter will hunt for its crater grave

A doomed rocket stage that's expected to crash into the moon on March 4 will do so out of view of NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The collision is set to take place on the far side of the moon, out of range of Earthbound telescopes. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) does have the ability to observe the lunar far side, but it won't be within view of the expected impact zone when the event happens, NASA told Space.com. However, a potential follow-up set of observations is in the works.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

China casts doubt on origin of rocket debris about to slam into the Moon

China claims that a piece of distant space debris that’s about to slam into the Moon does not stem from one of the nation’s lunar missions, as astronomers tracking the object believe. However, it’s possible that China may have mixed up which mission the debris originally came from, as most evidence points to it being an old Chinese rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
CNET

NASA Set to Launch GOES-T Climate Monitoring Satellite

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's latest weather and climate monitoring satellite, GOES-T, is set for a NASA-supported launch from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday evening. The event comes four years to the day and nearly to the minute since NASA and NOAA launched the last Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, GOES-S, which GOES-T is replacing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PCMag

NASA Wants to Fly Your Name Around the Moon

If, like most people in the world, you can't afford to travel into space, why not send you name up there instead? NASA is offering people the chance to "fly your name around the Moon" as part of its upcoming Artemis I uncrewed flight test. Simply visit the Artemis website...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

SpaceX promises sustainability and safety for Starlink constellation

Amid concern from NASA, SpaceX says it has "significant resources" to exceed best practices with Starlink when it comes to sustainability and safety. In an update published to the company website Feb. 22, SpaceX outlined its sustainability and safety protocol for its Starlink internet satellites on Monday (Feb. 28), as the company seeks to add tens of thousands more of the probes to its fast-growing megaconstellation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy