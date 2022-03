I am trying to think of the last feature film that had as clever a premise and as brilliant a central metaphor as Turning Red, which merges the horrors of puberty with the tropes of an old-fashioned monster movie. The answer might be Inside Out, which anthropomorphized human emotions in a battle for control of the mind of a sad young girl. The fact that both movies came from Pixar speaks to the continuing excellence of our country’s best animation studio, even in the face of radical change within Hollywood — like the fact that the company’s last three productions have all gone straight to streaming on Disney+.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO