Want To Leave Law? Here Are Some Alternative Careers To Consider

"Why do you want to work here?" It's one of the most common interview questions a hiring manager will ask, and yet it's often the question that stumps job candidates the most. Your answer also helps a hiring manager decide if you really want the job, or if it's just another one on the list of hundreds you submitted your resume for. "What interviewers are looking for when they ask that question is the depth of thinking and seriousness a candidate has about working at this company," Jeff Hyman, CEO of Recruit Rockstars, tells CNBC Make It. Hyman has interviewed more than 30,000 people throughout his 25-year career as a recruiter.

