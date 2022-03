Nearly $50,000 in federal funds will be used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs to disadvantaged individuals and families in Bartholomew County. A total of $48,180 has been awarded in the latest phase of the American Rescue Plan Act. The amount being received in Columbus and surrounding areas was determined by a national panel chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO