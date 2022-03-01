ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art Without a Purpose

bclibrary.info
 3 days ago

Want to create some art with no pressure to follow set directions or...

bclibrary.info

Comments / 0

Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART
#Art
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
studyfinds.org

Study of ancient fish bones shows Judeans ignored Torah’s non-kosher fish ban

ARIEL, Israel — Ancient Judeans often ate non-kosher fish around the time that such food was prohibited in the Bible, an Israeli study discovered. Researchers say the analysis of fish bones that are thousands of years old reveals the forbidden diet. These findings shed fresh light on the origin of dietary laws from the Torah that are still observed by many Jewish people today.
RELIGION
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
One Green Planet

Newborn Kitten Found Dragging Herself on Hot Concrete Rescued!

This poor kitten was found dragging herself on the hot concrete while ongoing traffic was passing by. It was a miracle that TikTok user @aricsv97 noticed her and was kind enough to stop and bring her to safety!. It turns out that she was only 2 days old and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Photographs that speak to one another, all from a female perspective

The wanderings of a street photographer, led by a curious intuition with a camera in hand, can be a solitary experience as the artist’s eye dances between fleeting connections with strangers and light. But when these decisive moments are caught by the press of the shutter, they take on a broader meaning and become lasting impressions of history.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Florida Star

Dutch Museum Returns Kandinsky Painting To Jewish Heirs, Art Initially Sold To Escape Nazis

A museum in Amsterdam has returned a painting worth millions to the descendants of its Jewish owners, who had to sell it under duress to escape the Nazis during World War II. The handover of the “Bild mit Häusern” (“Picture with Houses,” 1909) by the famous Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky, a pioneer of abstract art, took place Feb. 28. The painting now has an estimated value of more than $20 million, according to NPR.
MUSEUMS
Reporter

Editorial: ‘Birds aren’t real’ is a parody with purpose

The absurdity of that statement has created a national phenomenon with a following of thousands simply because – well, because it is absurd at a time when we could use something laughable. The movement proclaiming the canceling of birds, so to speak, began as a protest prank by a...
ANIMALS
KGET 17

Moving towards living a purposeful life

Sponsored Content by Empowered Publicity. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Patti Henry, psychotherapist and author of “Two Lifetimes,” about living a purposeful life. “Two Lifetimes” focuses on teaching and explaining the difference between living a purposeful life and just going through life. Henry is available...
MENTAL HEALTH
ARTnews

Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum Says It Owns ‘Salvator Mundi’ Painting by Titian

Click here to read the full article. Last Friday, the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna returned to view a Renaissance painting of Jesus Christ, portrayed as “Salvator Mundi” or the Savior of the World. The painting’s creator was for a while uncertain, but now the museum has determined the true maker of this work, titled Christ with an Orb (ca. 1520/30): none other than the Venetian master Titian. The Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, which holds the second-largest collection of work by Titian in the world, recently established a multi-year research project, with the support Fund for Scientific Research/FWF, to analyze all the works by...
MUSEUMS
L.A. Weekly

David Heredia’s Little Heroes of Color Make a Big Splash

David Heredia’s Heroes of Color arts education company uses the appeal and verve of comic books, animation and online world-building to teach K-12 students about the rich histories of their communities, empower young artists, and offer professionals the development tools and platform to promote cultural inclusion in their own careers. As Heredia tells L.A. Weekly, Heroes’ origin story reads a little like a comic book itself.
LOS ANGELES, CA

