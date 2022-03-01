ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Elizabeth “Betsy” Anne Sears Christensen

Pyramid
Pyramid
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elizabeth “Betsy” Anne Sears Christensen, age 91,...

www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pyramid

Provo, Spanish Fork join in SharedSolar program

Utah Valley is a bright spot in the state, and letting the sunshine in has become a joint effort between Provo and Spanish Fork. Provo City Power and Spanish Fork Power announce SharedSolar, a community-owned solar program. With SharedSolar, customers in multiple cities can lease solar panels from their utility instead of installing rooftop solar on their homes.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Letter: The AMAZING principal, Mr. Dawson

It would be extremely easy as a principal to focus all of your attention solely on the administrative side of your responsibilities. At Bonneville Elementary it is the complete opposite. If you drop your student off during fall there is chance you will see Mr. Dawson blowing the leaves. If you drop your student off during the winter there is a good chance you will see him running hot chocolate to the crossing guards. The likelihood of seeing Mr. Dawson spend quality, relationship-building time with students is greatest of all. When Mr. Dawson walks through the halls students shout his name to get his attention. He is like a celebrity, but the excitement and star-struck looks come from a place of deep admiration for a principal who spends time with students to ensure they feel important, safe, and loved. Every Monday Mr. Dawson brings out a speaker, plays music on it and starts dancing. Students who feel so inclined, join him. On certain Mondays Hula hoops are a thing and candy is passed out. Mr. Dawson also makes time to play basketball with students at recess. If Mr. Dawson has a busy day where he is not able to spend a lot of time with his students at recess he will still come out for a short period of time to check in with them and their well-being. When I asked my 7-year-old son why he likes Mr. Dawson he said, “Mr. Dawson is the most kind and loving principal.” When I asked him, How do you know he cares about you? He said, “He comes in the classroom and helps me with my school work and listens when I have something to say.” Not to mention that he goes all out during holidays and spirit week. He wears costumes that are so much fun and brighten his students’ days. Amidst the challenges students are facing, Mr. Dawson provides a consistency that is of the most importance. There is no doubt in my mind that he will be a superintendent one day, but I hope that day doesn’t come any time soon.
EDUCATION
Pyramid

UVU to host 11th annual autism conference Friday

The Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism, the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the School of Education at Utah Valley University will host the 11th annual Autism Conference on Friday. The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sorensen Student Center at the main...
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Worship services for Feb. 27

NOTE: As issues with the COVID-19 virus continue to change, please contact individual churches for information on how they are handling worship services. Worship services are currently being held in person each Sunday at 11 a.m. Please see our website for more information. All are welcome!. Support groups are again...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orem, UT
Orem, UT
Obituaries
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
Pyramid

Utah Valley Calendar: Things to do – Feb. 26

International Women’s Day Celebration — Utah groups will hold an hourlong event “International Women’s Day Celebration: Utah Women Learn, Lead and Lift” at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8. The event will be hosted and moderated by Nubia Peña with the Cox-Henderson administration and Susan Madsen from the Utah Women and Leadership Project. The event will feature speakers from diverse backgrounds who will share their thoughts on learning, leading and lifting. To register for free, visit https://international-womens-day-celebration-utah-women.eventbrite.com.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
942
Followers
2K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy