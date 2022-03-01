Koby Michael Hackett

It would be extremely easy as a principal to focus all of your attention solely on the administrative side of your responsibilities. At Bonneville Elementary it is the complete opposite. If you drop your student off during fall there is chance you will see Mr. Dawson blowing the leaves. If you drop your student off during the winter there is a good chance you will see him running hot chocolate to the crossing guards. The likelihood of seeing Mr. Dawson spend quality, relationship-building time with students is greatest of all. When Mr. Dawson walks through the halls students shout his name to get his attention. He is like a celebrity, but the excitement and star-struck looks come from a place of deep admiration for a principal who spends time with students to ensure they feel important, safe, and loved. Every Monday Mr. Dawson brings out a speaker, plays music on it and starts dancing. Students who feel so inclined, join him. On certain Mondays Hula hoops are a thing and candy is passed out. Mr. Dawson also makes time to play basketball with students at recess. If Mr. Dawson has a busy day where he is not able to spend a lot of time with his students at recess he will still come out for a short period of time to check in with them and their well-being. When I asked my 7-year-old son why he likes Mr. Dawson he said, “Mr. Dawson is the most kind and loving principal.” When I asked him, How do you know he cares about you? He said, “He comes in the classroom and helps me with my school work and listens when I have something to say.” Not to mention that he goes all out during holidays and spirit week. He wears costumes that are so much fun and brighten his students’ days. Amidst the challenges students are facing, Mr. Dawson provides a consistency that is of the most importance. There is no doubt in my mind that he will be a superintendent one day, but I hope that day doesn’t come any time soon.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO