Cucumber Martini

By Marianne Williams
EatingWell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo make simple syrup, combine 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup granulated sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high...

www.eatingwell.com

Taste Of Home

We Made This Sunday Pie Recipe from 1968 and It Took Us to Lemony Heaven

Traditional Sunday dinners used to be a big to-do. The whole family would gather round the table for a special meal, followed by an extra-special dessert. In 1968, The Jell-O Pudding Ideabook recommended capping off summer Sunday dinners with this luscious, lemon-y pudding pie; over 50 years later, this Sunday pie recipe still looks irresistible.
RECIPES
Washington Post

This fudgy chocolate Bundt cake is dramatic and delicious

On more than one occasion, the Voraciously team has gotten into a discussion where we’ve had to draw a line in the sand: Are you Team Pie, or are you Team Cake?. My answer has been and always will be Team Cake. I will gladly eat any type of cake, though chocolate is at the top of the list. When I realized we didn’t have a straightforward chocolate Bundt cake in our Recipe Finder, I knew I had to get one in there. Nothing fancy, mind you — just something that was pure chocolate to its very core and, even better, pretty simple to make. The result is a deep, dark and plush cake dressed up mostly by the shape of the Bundt pan and a drizzle of the optional, but highly recommended, glaze. It’s so cocoa-forward it may remind you of a brownie. “Fudgy” was the happy reaction from several of my tasters.
RECIPES
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
The Mint Hill Times

Fat Tuesday Shrimp Creole

CHARLOTTE – As you read this, Fat Tuesday, sometimes called Shrove Tuesday will be soon upon us. Traditionally, many of us would consume those items that may be forbidden during the season of Lent. This tomato-based saucy Shrimp Creole will teleport you to the balcony-lined streets of New Orleans. The flavors of gumbo file powder, roasted peppers and onions along with the accent of Worcestershire illuminates this dish to the Mardi Gras level. Serving this with buttered white rice and a cold beverage will pay credence to those on Bourbon Street celebrating. So break out your beads and Zydeco music and get ready to make some taste memories! Enjoy ~
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Delicious Pan Seared Scallops

These perfectly cooked pan seared scallops take less than 5 minutes to cook and are topped with a delicious fresh herbs and garlic for the ultimate easy dinner. We aren’t lying when we say cooking scallops can be easy and fun!. Tips for pan seared scallops. You can use...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe. On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
FOOD & DRINKS
INFORUM

Turn day-old bread into crispy, cheesy, delicious croutons

FARGO — Homemade croutons are one of life’s simple pleasures and an excellent way to use up stale bread and buns. These Tangy Cheddar Croutons are perfect for garnishing soups and salads, or even just to enjoy by the handful. They are easy to make and so delicious...
FARGO, ND
KTAL

German Cucumber Salad

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside. Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers. Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the...
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

CHEESESTEAK SLOPPY JOE SLIDERS

These Cheesesteak Sloppy Joe Sliders are absolutely delicious! Perfect addition any gathering. Super easy to make and taste great. There is no way you can only eat one. I served these last New Years Eve and had to double the recipe. They were a huge hit! Add these to your recipe list, you will not be disappointed.
RECIPES
Denver Post

Dulce de leche chocoflan recipe

Unmolding a chocoflan feels like a great feat: A Bundt pan is lifted to reveal a creamy flan atop a rich chocolate cake — but the two layers swapped places in the oven. It’s no wonder this celebratory Mexican staple is known as el pastel imposible (the impossible cake), but this recipe is surprisingly simple. The key is in liberally greasing the pan and letting the cake firm up in the refrigerator.
RECIPES
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Strawberry Shortcake Martini

This week’s featured cocktail is a creative and delicious take on the strawberry shortcake, an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club that was created by Penny Borchardt. Trust me – you won’t want to wait for dessert to try this scrumptious concoction!. Cocktail of the Week:...
WAUSAU, WI

