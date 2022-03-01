ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tim MacMahon on NBA post All-Star, Jazz after trade deadline, Ja Morant + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 3 days ago

ESPN's Tim MacMahon joins The Drive to discuss NBA storylines post...

espn700sports.com

SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Ja Morant
Boston Globe

Watch: Memphis’ Ja Morant delivers an eye-popping dunk in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Celtics

Ja Morant electrified the TD Garden crowd late in the first half of Thursday’s Grizzlies-Celtics game with a thunderous alley-oop dunk. On a fast break late in the second quarter and Boston holding a 45-40 lead, Morant and Kyle Anderson combined on a steal against Marcus Smart. Anderson then floated one toward the rim for Morant, and the young star threw it down with his left hand, drawing an appreciative roar from the Boston crowd, as well as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
#Jazz#Espn#Sports News
AOL Corp

Ja Morant's buzzer-beater becomes NBA's most-watched Instagram video ever

It seems safe to say Ja Morant is having a moment. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is having a breakout season in his third year in the NBA. He's picking up steam in the MVP race, not to mention an endorsement from Allen Iverson. And he's lighting the NBA's social media channels on fire with highlight after highlight.
NBA
MassLive.com

Jayson Tatum outduels Ja Morant as Boston Celtics beat Memphis Grizzlies 120-107

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum scored 37 points to lead six different Celtics in double figures, helping Boston beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107 at TD Garden. Al Horford (21 points, 15 rebounds), Rob Williams (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Marcus Smart (18 points, 12 assists) all chipped in with double-doubles for the undermanned Celtics who were playing without Jaylen Brown (ankle) in the victory. The team also lost fill-in starter Aaron Nesmith to a sprained ankle early in the first quarter but that did not slow down Boston from taking care of business against one of hottest teams in the NBA.
NBA
d1softballnews.com

Ja Morant sets engagement record after performance against Spurs, NBA reveals

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant took social media by storm Tuesday after his stellar performance against the San Antonio Spurs. Morant, one of the main candidates this year for the Most Valuable Player award, led the Grizzlies with a career-high 52 points to another victory to improve their record to 43-20 in the Western Conference. But aside from the win, the 22-year-old point guard set a record for engagement on social media from the official NBA account, the league itself revealed.
NBA
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas host Curry and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (43-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (37-25, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry, meet when Dallas and Golden State hit the court. Doncic ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Curry ranks 10th in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Wants TNT To Stop Showing 1 NBA Team

With about 20 games left in the 2021-22 NBA season there are a number of teams that are simply not worth watching anymore. But for TNT’s Charles Barkley, one team that is still in the playoff hunt has left him wanting to change the channel. During last night’s edition...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

NBA Hall of Famer has ultimate gesture for Ja Morant

Ja Morant may only be 22 years old, but he already appears to be reserving his spot at the legends table. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson had the ultimate gesture for the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant in a tweet on Tuesday. Iverson hung Morant’s jersey on the MVP trophy that he himself won back in 2001.
NBA
The Associated Press

Tatum nets 37, leads Celtics past Morant, Grizzlies 120-107

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Boston Celtics past the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107 on Thursday night. Al Horford had 21 points and 15 rebounds and Robert Williams finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 51.7% and won for the ninth time in 11 games. Marcus Smart finished with 18 points and 12 assists, Derrick White scored 12 and Grant Williams 11.
NBA

