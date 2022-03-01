Tim MacMahon on NBA post All-Star, Jazz after trade deadline, Ja Morant + more

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum scored 37 points to lead six different Celtics in double figures, helping Boston beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107 at TD Garden. Al Horford (21 points, 15 rebounds), Rob Williams (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Marcus Smart (18 points, 12 assists) all chipped in with double-doubles for the undermanned Celtics who were playing without Jaylen Brown (ankle) in the victory. The team also lost fill-in starter Aaron Nesmith to a sprained ankle early in the first quarter but that did not slow down Boston from taking care of business against one of hottest teams in the NBA.
