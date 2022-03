Amazon Prime Video has given viewers some pretty surprising streaming hits over the years, especially as it has adapted some existing franchises into the live-action space. One of the more recent hits for the streamer was the November 2021 premiere of The Wheel of Time — but apparently, its record-breaking premiere was just beaten by a new hit. As Nielsen's top streaming list for the week of January 31st through February 6th, the premiere of Reacher racked up 1.84 billion minutes streamed. This easily eclipses Wheel of Time's 1.16 billion minutes streamed.

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO