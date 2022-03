Randy Orton was recently stopped by Adam Glyn of the Adam’s Apple YouTube show, and asked about which wrestler would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. “My wife actually just brought that up the other day, and we were thinking about it and it was kind of funny because we didn’t know who would be the guy,” Orton said. “Hunter came up, and Cena came up, Flair came up, but you know, I don’t know if I could get Cena to come in from Hollywood to do it. Maybe he could do it virtually, I don’t know.”

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO