A few days after a calf is born, the external remnant of the umbilical cord, called the umbilicus, should dry up and drop off. Navels are usually dipped in a solution to help the drying process along and prevent infection, but they only eliminate a portion of the bacteria that are present. An umbilicus that doesn’t dry up could be infected. The chance of this happening is much higher when calves are born in a dirty calving environment.

