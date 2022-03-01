ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Endowments From 1990 to 2050

By Joshua Kim
Inside Higher Ed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year was a mostly terrible one for the world, but it was a terrific year for college endowments. A recent study found that the average endowment size in a sample of 271 public and 442 private institutions increased by a median of 30.1 percent, with one in five of these...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The Jobs Report Was Misleading Us All Last Year

Economists widely expected Friday’s jobs report to be a dud thanks to the omicron wave, which left millions of Americans sick at home throughout the month. It turns out that they needn’t have worried. The U.S. added a strong 467,000 jobs in January as hiring mostly plowed through the effects of the virus, according to the government’s monthly data release. COVID did sideline more than 3.6 million workers during the month, more than at any other point in the pandemic, but not enough to derail the labor market recovery.
JOBS
bizjournals

These are the 25 wealthiest U.S. universities, based on 2021 endowments

Last year was the best year for university endowments since 1983, with schools of all sizes reporting record returns. The numbers are in for about 720 institutions, which collectively represent $821 billion in endowment assets, and all but one school reported endowment gains in fiscal 2021 according to the 2021 NACUBO-TIAA Study of Endowments. Endowments generated average returns of 30.6% in fiscal 2021, compared to average returns of 1.8% the year prior. The record returns were largely due to a strong U.S. market in fiscal 2021, according to the report.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endowments#Inflation#College#Washington University#Wash U#Nacubo#Significantl
Forbes

Should You Invest Like A University Endowment?

The National Association of College and University Business Officers (“NACUBO”) and TIAA recently released their 2021 “Study of Endowments.” This highly anticipated annual study provides a report of university endowment investment allocations and returns. Overall, university endowments had a good 2021 fiscal year (which for endowments...
EDUCATION
NBC Chicago

The Stanford PhD Student With a Mission to Graduate 10,000 Black Engineers by 2025

Favour Nerrise wanted to be a brain surgeon when she was 10 but was conflicted. "Brain surgery looks cool. But how can we make surgical tools better?" she recalls thinking. With the help of her mother, Nerrise searched online for robotics tutorials, training videos, and local competitions. Initially, she found VEX Robotics and First LEGO League, two organizations that promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education. Nerrise also came across the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a nonprofit with the mission of increasing the number of Black engineers.
SOCIETY
Entrepreneur

Strawcture Eco Raises $375,000 In Seed Funding Round Led By Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations And Brigade REAP

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sustainable construction startup, Strawcture Eco, on Thursday announced to have raised $375,000 in seed round led by Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations and Brigade REAP. The investment round also saw participation from Rahul Talwar and HNIs. “We are a building...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
pymnts

Secret JPMorgan Division Developing Startup Investment Platform

JPMorgan is reportedly in the midst of developing a business unit dedicated to private companies that will offer an array of services around the concept of matching startups and investors, CNBC reported on Monday (Feb. 28), citing sources with insider information. Project Bloom, as it’s called internally, is headed by...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

A Black Venture Capital Fund Wants To Help Minority Health-Tech Startup Companies

The Jumpstart Nova venture capital fund, started by Marcus Whitney is investing in Black-led health-tech firms. Marcus Whitney, the co-founder of Jumpstart Nova, told CNBC he started the VC fund in Nashville after feeling a cultural shift from investors after the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement and the focus on racial equity. Whitney had little trouble finding companies to invest in and launched Jumpstart Nova in 2021 to exclusively invest in Black-led health-tech firms.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Indonesian agritech AgriAku reaps $6M in pre-Series A funding

AgriAku, a Jakarta-based B2B marketplace for farmers, announced today it has raised a pre-Series A of $6 million. The round was led by Go-Ventures, with participation from MDI Arise, MDI Centauri, Mercy Corps Social Venture Fund and angel investors. The funding will be used on hiring and increasing AgriAku’s market penetration.
AGRICULTURE
hackernoon.com

#FoundersConnect: Interview with Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-Founder of Invest Bamboo

Yanmo Omorogbe is a Co-Founder and COO at Bamboo. Before founding Bamboo, she was an Investment Associate at the African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM). Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone or computer. In this episode of Founder’s Connect, Yanmo speaks to me about her 'accidental' journey into entrepreneurship, what growing up was like, how running Bamboo has been, their biggest wins and lessons learned.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Mental health tech funding rose 139% in 2021: 4 notes

Global funding for mental health tech startups reached a record $5.5 billion in 2021, up 139 percent from the year before, according to a report released Feb. 24 by CB Insights. Four takeaways from the report:. Global funding for mental health tech startups was $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter...
MENTAL HEALTH
Entrepreneur

The Elephant In the Rooms Of Corporate India: Mental health

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mental health has long been an unacknowledged concern in corporate India with a 2016 survey revealing that 46 per cent of employees suffer from some form of stress. Around 43 per cent of the respondents were found to have skewed BMI (body mass index), of which 46 per cent reported high stress, 30 per cent showed diabetic risk and 30 per cent were high on hypertension risk. More importantly, these figures revealed a 30 per cent spike on a similar survey in 2014. Apart from a general decline in wellbeing, mental health can have economic repercussions through loss of productivity, burnout, and higher attrition rates. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that the economic loss due to mental health conditions could amount to $1.03 trillion for the 2012-2030 period.
MENTAL HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Here’s How Many New Business Applications Nevada Received in 2021

Small businesses are an economic pillar in the United States. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees account for two-thirds of net new jobs in the U.S. and generate 44% of economic activity nationwide, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Though small businesses in the U.S. were hit hard by...
NEVADA STATE
pymnts.com

FinTech M-KOPA Raises $75M to Expand Platform for Underbanked

African FinTech startup M-KOPA raised $75 million in a growth equity round to expand its financial services platform for the underbanked into additional countries beyond its current operations across Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria and Ghana. The fresh capital will also be used to help M-KOPA grow beyond asset financing by scaling...
ECONOMY
Advocate Andy

Utah Bank Named as Enabler of Predatory Puppy Loans

Consumer groups issue report calling out TAB Bank and EasyPay over predatory practices. Consumer advocates are calling out EasyPay Finance and Utah-based TAB Bank for their roles in predatory loans for financing puppies. These loans can carry rates up to 189%. Consumer and animal welfare advocates joined together to issue a report on the practices of EasyPay and their bank partner TAB Bank.
UTAH STATE
hackernoon.com

How to Get Into a Startup Accelerator and Secure Series A Funding

The main idea behind the study of complex systems is the modelling of systems by modelling their individuals parts. This idea comes in contrast to the standard mathematical modelling, that focuses on higher level behaviours of a system. ABM’s can model non-linear and chaotic behaviours of systems, which are very difficult to capture with other types of models. The most notable example is the assumption of rationality, which has been much disputed after the financial meltdown of 2008. Tokenomics is a relatively new field, but there are no standard rules as how to set up a token economy and what to expect in terms of usage.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy