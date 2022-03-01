ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

GOLF’s Subpar: Pat Perez reacts to Phil Mickelson’s apology

Golf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article— This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook...

golf.com

Comments / 4

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
NBC Sports

How to watch the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony featuring Tiger Woods: TV info, live stream

The 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place this Wednesday, March 9, one night before the first round of the Players Championship, at the PGA Tour’s ‘Global Home’ headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. This will be the first time the induction will take place in the sunshine state since 2013. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Golf.com

What happened to Phil Mickelson? | GOLF Explains

Nine months ago, Phil Mickelson was the toast of the golf world after his PGA Championship win. Today, not so much. In the latest GOLF Explains, we break down what has been a tumultuous stretch for the six-time major winner.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
People

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's Relationship Timeline

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are tying the knot!. The eldest daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has been linked to the pro golfer since 2013, and while the couple has been engaged for nearly 10 years, their wedding is anticipated to take place soon. The couple has shown a...
GOLF
Bladen Journal

A wayward shot by Phil Mickelson

For me, a Tiger Woods fan from the “hello-world” moment, Phil Mickelson has been an acquired taste. But Phil, with his willingness to gamble on and off the course, his penchant for staying longer to make sure every autograph was penned, and his delight at dropping hundred-dollar bills here and there, won me over.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour#Fanduel Sportsbook#Sportsbook Fanduel Com#Nextstep#Hopeny
Miami Herald

Weekly Read: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Conspicuous By Absence From Players Championship

Woods, Mickelson both not playing at TPC Sawgrass since 1994 for entirely different reasons. For the first time since 1994, neither Phil Mickelson nor Tiger Woods is in the Players Championship field this week at TPC Sawgrass, a reality that was one day inevitable given the length of their careers but no one expected it to be this soon.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: How much did each player win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was an attritional event and Scottie Scheffler emerged from the battle with his second win on the PGA Tour in his last three starts. Scheffler began the day two shots behind Talor Gooch and Billy Horschel on 5-under-par and a round of level-par was enough to seal a one-shot victory.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy SNAPS HIS WEDGE as he reaches boiling point at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy reached boiling point on the par-5 12th hole as he was seen snapping his wedge in frustration in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. McIlroy assumed early control of the tournament with a blistering 65 on Thursday but he soon tumbled down the leaderboard with rounds of 72 and 76 on Friday and Saturday.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

‘It’s like crazy golf:’ Rory McIlroy lashes out at setup at Bay Hill

One 76 couldn’t do it. A second one did. After struggling to the four-over round on Saturday, after entering the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational two shots out of the lead, Rory McIlroy held back on his thoughts on the conditions at Bay Hill, where the grass in the rough was high, the grass on the greens was not and the wind was all over the place. “I don’t want to say anything that I’m going to regret, but it’s — I guess, the last few years, we sort of know what to expect coming here.”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel took free drop from WORST LIE EVER to make birdie at Bay Hill

Billy Horschel co-led the Arnold Palmer Invitational after 54 holes on 7-under-par, and this was thanks to an extremely lucky break he received on the 18th hole. Horschel overhit his approach to the par-4 at Bay Hill and his ball finished in some juicy, thick grass which has been a signature feature of the course this week.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour boss: "Effective immediately, Rory McIlroy is suspended"

PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan joked that he suspended Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman called for greater transparency. Monahan faced the media ahead of the Players Championship where he spoke on a number of issues. Primarily, the commissioner wanted to "move on" from the talk of rival leagues and...
GOLF
Golf.com

JT goes to Duke, golf’s new power couple and Tiger drops the mic | Rogers Report

I’m currently reporting live from Rhode Island, but I’m heading down to the Players for the first time ever this week which I am quite excited about. Between Jin Young Ko’s record-setting week at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Ryan Brehm’s perfectly-timed win at the Puerto Rico Open and the impressive show Scottie Scheffler put on at Bay Hill, it was an eventful week on the course in professional golf. It was an eventful week off the course as well, and I’m here to share what’s happened on golf social media over the last few days. Let’s get right to it!
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy