ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Microfluidic Device for Quick and Accurate SARS-CoV-2 Testing

By Conn Hastings
Medagadget.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Institute of Photonic Sciences in Barcelona, Spain, have created a microfluidic chip that can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in less than 30 minutes, and with a similar level of accuracy as the current gold-standard test, PCR. The technology combines the speed of antigen tests with the accuracy of...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of an industrial SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic facility

On 11th March 2020, the UK government announced plans for the scaling of COVID-19 testing, and on 27th March 2020 it was announced that a new alliance of private sector and academic collaborative laboratories were being created to generate the testing capacity required. The Cambridge COVID-19 Testing Centre (CCTC) was established during April 2020 through collaboration between AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and the University of Cambridge, with Charles River Laboratories joining the collaboration at the end of July 2020. The CCTC lab operation focussed on the optimised use of automation, introduction of novel technologies and process modelling to enable a testing capacity of 22,000 tests per day. Here we describe the optimisation of the laboratory process through the continued exploitation of internal performance metrics, while introducing new technologies including the Heat Inactivation of clinical samples upon receipt into the laboratory and a Direct to PCR protocol that removed the requirement for the RNA extraction step. We anticipate that these methods will have value in driving continued efficiency and effectiveness within all large scale viral diagnostic testing laboratories.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works

One of the many challenges over the course of the past two years has been in understanding the importance of the different routes of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID. Understanding the role of the different infection pathways plays a vital role in prioritising what we should be doing to prevent disease. The World Health Organization advises COVID transmission mainly occurs during close personal contact and via aerosols in poorly ventilated or crowded spaces. But the WHO also acknowledges people can become infected by touching their eyes, nose or mouth after coming into contact with contaminated objects or surfaces....
SKIN CARE
Phys.org

New research suggests way to turn SARS-CoV-2 against itself

Scientists have discovered a possible new way to fight COVID-19 by turning part of SARS-CoV-2 against itself. This new strategy shows promise in mice and in human cells in a lab dish, according to the team led by researchers from the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Sars#Influenza Virus#Laser#Omicron
technologynetworks.com

Breath Test Detects Traces of SARS-CoV-2

Traces of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in microscopically small fluid droplets exhaled during a very short time span. This is the finding of a new study from the University of Gothenburg. The measurement was carried out primarily with an advanced research instrument developed by the publishing research team.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What tests can help detect lung cancer?

Lung cancer occurs when cells in the lungs begin to grow out of control. Doctors usually diagnose lung cancer in older adults with a history of smoking. Lung cancer is a leading cause of death from cancer across all genders. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), doctors will diagnose around.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Public Health
technologynetworks.com

Effective Diagnostics for Liver Disease Are Urgently Needed

The following article is an opinion piece written by Dr. Tram Tran. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. Due to the increasing incidence of diabetes, obesity and metabolic disease in the United...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Synergistic checkpoint-blockade and radiotherapy–radiodynamic therapy via an immunomodulatory nanoscale metal–organic framework

Checkpoint blockade elicits durable responses in immunogenic cancers, but it is largely ineffective in immunologically ‘cold’ tumours. Here we report the design, synthesis and performance of a bismuth-based nanoscale metal–organic framework that modulates the immunological and mechanical properties of the tumour microenvironment for enhanced radiotherapy–radiodynamic therapy. In mice with non-immunogenic prostate and pancreatic tumours irradiated with low X-ray doses, the intratumoural injection of the radiosensitizer mediated potent outcomes via the repolarization of immunosuppressive M2 macrophages into immunostimulatory M1 macrophages, the reduction of the concentration of intratumoural transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) and of collagen density, and the inactivation of cancer-associated fibroblasts. When intravenously injected in combination with checkpoint-blockade therapy, the radiosensitizer mediated the reversal of immunosuppression in primary and distant tumours via the systemic reduction of TGF-β levels, which led to the downregulation of collagen expression, the stimulation of T-cell infiltration in the tumours and a robust abscopal effect. Nanoscale radiosensitizers that stimulate anti-tumour immunity and T-cell infiltration may enhance the therapeutic outcomes of checkpoint blockade in other tumour types.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Towards SARS-CoV-2 serotypes?

The magnitude of immune evasion of Omicron raises the question whether it should be considered as a distinct SARS-CoV-2 serotype. Here, we discuss lines of evidence in support or against the concept of SARS-CoV-2 serotypes, and the implications of this classification. A serotype is defined as a variation within a...
SCIENCE
Freethink

Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you’re like me, then you’ve shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don’t fit the criteria for testing.
CELL PHONES
NBC News

How to fight the next new Covid variant after omicron? Plan for it now

There’s an old adage in public health about a village by a river. Every few days, the story goes, villagers hear cries for help coming from the river and pull out people who are drowning. This cycle repeats itself, over and over. The village builds floats; it trains search and rescue teams. But as time passes, people continue to drown, and it feels like an impossible battle to win. Some people in the village start to say, “We should just let them drown.” Arguments ensue, until one day they realize the drowning people are all coming from rapids upstream. When villagers put up a sign warning boaters about the rapids, boats stop capsizing — and drowning passengers stop drifting down into the village.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study into cancer cells to help improve chemotherapy effectiveness

A new Liverpool led study, published in Gut, has identified how immune cells in the body can promote the regrowth of cancer cells after chemotherapy withdrawal. These findings will help improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy in patients with certain cancers. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most common form of...
CANCER
Killeen Daily Herald

Vaccination Ups Infection-Acquired Immunity Against SARS-CoV-2

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two doses of BNT162b2 vaccine are associated with high short-term protection against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, which wanes after six months, while immunity remains high for those with infection-acquired immunity boosted with vaccination, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
SCIENCE
Freethink

Bionic eye implants enable a blind person to see again

Doctors successfully implanted a microchip in a woman’s retina, restoring some vision to her blind eye. After having normal vision for most of her life, the 88-year-old suffered from dry age-related macular degeneration, causing her to lose sight in one eye. The implant is being tested in clinical trials...
ELECTRONICS
POZ

R.I.P. French Virologist Luc Montagnier, Who Codiscovered HIV in 1983

Luc Montagnier, PhD, the French scientist who in 1983 codiscovered the virus that causes AIDS and then made more global headlines by publicly feuding with an American scientist over the HIV research, has died. He was 89. As France 24 reports, in recent decades Montagnier lost much of his standing...
SCIENCE
The Press

Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection Seems to Be Less Common

Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection Seems to Be Less Common. MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Completely asymptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection seems to be less common than has been reported, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy