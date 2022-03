What a great day to be a woman. Let me start off by saying Happy International Women's Day to all the women out there who inspire each other and motivate one another to keep going. Sometimes being a woman is so challenging and unfair in a lot of brackets. As a woman, I have not only been discriminated against, but I’ve also faced harassment simply because I'm female. Women of all walks of life have faced trials and tribulations, but I wouldn’t wanna be anything other than a woman.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO