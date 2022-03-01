ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. Football: Wyoming Area long snapper Blaise Sokach-Minnick selected to Big 33 Game

By John Erzar
 6 days ago
The way Wyoming Area’s Blaise Sokach-Minnick made his presence known on the football field were noticeable. He was one of the top quarterbacks in the Wyoming Valley Conference as well as one of the best defensive ends.

The other position Sokach-Minnick played wasn’t all that visible, but it gained him national recognition and a spot on the PSFCA Big 33 Game’s Pennsylvania roster. The team was announced Tuesday.

Sokach-Minnick was selected as the long snapper, a position where he was ranked fourth nationally through his senior year. Sokach-Minnick, who will be a preferred walk-on at Penn State in the fall, was the only WVC selection. The Lackawanna Conference had no players chosen.

The Big 33 Game will be played on Monday, May 30, at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Harrisburg. Kickoff is 2 p.m. Pennsylvania will once again face Maryland.

Sokach-Minnick was selected to the Times Leader All-WVC team as a defensive end, but was also recognized for his contributions as a quarterback and long snapper. He made 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, five sacks and two fumble recoveries. He also completed 65-of-128 passes for 1,228 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Sokach-Minnick was selected as an all-state long snapper by the PA Football News. He’ll be joining former Wyoming Area teammate Dominic DeLuca at Penn State.

Sports
