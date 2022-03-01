ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Bar Investigates OC Professor Who Advised Trump to Overturn Election

By Chris Jennewein
 3 days ago
John Eastman speaks next to Rudy Giuliani, as Trump supporters gather before the insurrection on Jan. 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The State Bar of California revealed Tuesday it has begun an ethics investigation of former Chapman University law professor John Eastman, who served as a legal advisor to President Donald Trump and counseled him on overturning the 2020 election.

The State Bar said it has been investigating Eastman since September to determine if he has “engaged in conduct in violation of California law and ethics rules governing attorneys following and in relation to the November 2020 presidential election.”

Eastman’s attorney, Randall Miller, said his client believes the investigation will exonerate him.

“Dr. Eastman, a nationally recognized constitutional attorney and scholar, represented former President Trump in several election challenges,” Miller said in a statement. “As was his duty as an attorney, Dr. Eastman zealously represented his client, comprehensively exploring legal and constitutional means to advance his client’s interests. Subsequent to that representation, he also sought to protect his client’s privileged communications ‘at every peril to himself.'”

Eastman attended the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and provided a plan to Trump that would have then-Vice President Mike Pence block certification of the election so new state electors could be appointed who could overturn the election results.

The controversial law professor was forced out of Chapman when multiple faculty members objected to his representation of Trump, as the former president made oft- debunked claims of a “rigged” election that led to his defeat to Joe Biden.

Eastman sued the congressional Jan. 6 commission after Chapman agreed to release about 30,000 emails to the commission from his law school account. U.S. District Judge David Carter rejected Eastman’s injunction request, but attorneys for Eastman and the commission are negotiating which emails would not be considered privileged and which ones could be handed over.

City News Service contributed to this article.

