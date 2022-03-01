ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Jan. 6 Panel Demands OAN’s Christina Bobb, SDSU Grad, Answer Its Questions

By Ken Stone
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTKFh_0eSswkyL00
Former Mission Valley resident Christina Bobb in a December 2020 segment of her show “Weekly Briefing” on OAN. Image via YouTube.com

A reporter for San Diego’s One America News Network is among six people subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJGx9_0eSswkyL00
Letter to Christina Bobb of OAN (PDF)

The panel said Tuesday it had issued subpoenas to OAN’s Christina Bobb and five others who promoted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and took part in, or encouraged, actions based on those false claims.

The letter demands Washington-based Bobb, 39, produce documents by March 15 and sit for a deposition March 23.

“The Select Committee’s investigation has revealed credible evidence that you publicly promoted claims that the November 2020 election was stolen and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of the election results based on those claims,” the letter said.

“In addition, you were reportedly involved in efforts to draft an executive order for President Trump that would have directed federal agencies to seize voting machines in numerous contested states to collect evidence of purported election fraud.”

Citing media reports, the panel said Bobb also was present in the “war room” of Rudy Giuliani’s legal team Jan. 6, 2021, in the Willard Hotel in Washington.

Bobb also is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems. (Times of San Diego has reached out to Bobb and her employer for comment.)

According to her old federal biography, Bobb holds an MBA from San Diego State University and law degree from California Western School of Law in San Diego.

“Christina spent several years as a civil litigation attorney, representing clients in all stages of trial, negotiations, mediations and arbitration at the law firm Higgs, Fletcher & Mack LLP in San Diego…. Most recently, Christina clerked at the Office of Legal Counsel for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy,” said a bio during her time as executive secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.

The individuals subpoenaed included Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who advised former President Trump.

Subpoenas also were sent to Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro, Washington lobbyist and attorney Katherine Friess, Kurt Olsen, a private attorney who contacted Department of Justice officials on Trump’s behalf, and Phillip Kline, the former attorney general of Kansas.

“The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of electoral votes and any efforts to corruptly change the outcome of the 2020 election,” Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, said in a statement.

“The six individuals we’ve subpoenaed today all have knowledge related to those matters and will help the Select Committee better understand all the various strategies employed to potentially affect the outcome of the election,” Thompson said.

The committee is trying to establish the actions of Trump and his inner circle during the assault on the Capitol by thousands of his supporters.

They attacked police, vandalized the Capitol and sent members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for their lives as they gathered to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory over Trump.

The Select Committee has so far interviewed more than 560 witnesses, issued more than 80 subpoenas and obtained more than 50,000 pages of records as it probes the causes of the assault on the Capitol, and the role played by Trump, who continues to push false claims that his election defeat by Biden was the result of fraud.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HuffingtonPost

Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Lawyer Who Participated In Georgia Call, OAN Anchor

WASHINGTON — A lawyer involved in former President Donald Trump’s phone call trying to coerce Georgia officials into overturning his loss in that state and an anchor for One America News who helped draft an executive order that would have seized voting machines are among the targets of six new subpoenas Tuesday from the House Jan. 6 committee.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Times

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas six for questioning on Trump advisers discussing overturning election

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued subpoenas Wednesday for six people, including a journalist, connected to Trump administration discussions about overturning the 2020 election results in favor of the former president. “The six individuals we’ve subpoenaed today all have knowledge related to those matters and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Morganton News Herald

This morning's top headlines: Russia-Ukraine; Biden on road; Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is poised to pass legislation that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others. Updated 29 min ago. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces battled...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
San Diego, CA
State
Washington State
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Government
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cleta Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oan#Sdsu#Dominion Voting Systems#Election#Sdsu Grad#One America News Network#The Select Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The U.S. has moved a massive amount of arms into Ukraine since Russia's invasion, but the window is closing

Within 48 hours of President Biden approving a $350 million security aid package for Ukraine on Feb. 26, two days after Russia invaded the country, the first shipment of U.S. weapons were arriving at airfields near Ukraine's border, ready for transfer to Ukrainian Soviet-era transport planes, U.S. officials tell The New York Times. "In less than a week, the United States and NATO have pushed more than 17,000 antitank weapons, including Javelin missiles, over the borders of Poland and Romania," to Kyiv and other major cities.
MILITARY
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy