Murfreesboro, TN

PM Step/Tone at Sports*Com

murfreesborotn.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis class consists of basic and advanced moves using a traditional aerobic...

murfreesborotn.gov

marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
Shape Magazine

Kate Hudson's Lower-Body Workout Straight from Her Trainer

ICYMI, Kate Hudson recently posted a photo on Instagram that can pretty much be described as the physical embodiment of thousands of fire emojis. The minute you come upon the pic, you'll stop scrolling — and start shopping for a copycat purple dress. But this "legs for days" pic also likely has you wondering just what she's up to in her home gym to build such strong stems. And good news: Brian Nguyen, Hudson's trainer and strength coach, has got you covered.
YOGA
goodhousekeeping.com

The Truth About Green Tea for Weight Loss, According to a Nutritionist

Every time you open TikTok or Instagram, there’s some new fad that promises to help you drop pounds fast — a new drink powder, appetite-suppressing gummies, yet another piece of “clothing” that will squeeze you so tight the fat just melts away like magic. The bad...
DIETS
RunnersWorld

3 Treadmill Workouts for Beginners

Ask an experienced runner about running indoors, and they’ll likely bemoan multiple aspects of the. . But this machine can be a smart tool in any runner’s arsenal—and that’s especially true for beginners. For starters, it eliminates most of the reasons we avoid running outside. “You...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Nature.com

Clinical application of intermittent fasting for weight loss: progress and future directions

Intermittent fasting diets have become very popular in the past few years, as they can produce clinically significant weight loss. These diets can be defined, in the simplest of terms, as periods of fasting alternating with periods of eating. The most studied forms of intermittent fasting include: alternate day fasting (0"“500"‰kcal per 'fast day' alternating with ad libitum intake on 'feast days'); the 5:2 diet (two fast days and five feast days per week) and time-restricted eating (only eating within a prescribed window of time each day). Despite the recent surge in the popularity of fasting, only a few studies have examined the health benefits of these diets in humans. The goal of this Review is to summarize these preliminary findings and give insights into the effects of intermittent fasting on body weight and risk factors for cardiometabolic diseases in humans. This Review also assesses the safety of these regimens, and offers some practical advice for how to incorporate intermittent fasting diets into everyday life. Recommendations for future research are also presented.
WEIGHT LOSS
verywellhealth.com

How to Fix Cracked Heels

Cracked heels, also called heel fissures, occur when the bottom and heels of your feet become dry, hard, flaky, or crusty. Fissures, or cracks, begin to form in the skin. The skin of the heel may also become yellow in color. Although cracked heels are typically mild, in some cases they can lead to pain, itching, or bleeding.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
RunnersWorld

A 5x5 Workout Helps You Build Strength for Better Runs

When it comes to a weight room workout, it can seem difficult to determine not only what exercises to do, but also the ideal reps and sets for building strength. That’s where the 5x5 workout comes into play. A favorite among athletes, the 5x5 workout gives you the freedom...
WORKOUTS
The Gadsden Times

EXTENSION CORNER: Workshop will cover steps for keeping sports fields looking good

If you’re anything like me, when you look at a baseball diamond, football field, golf course or other sports field, you are constantly amazed at how lush, green and uniform they are. It is even more incredible when you consider the wear and tear that these sports fields get when high-powered athletes fly across them in cleats and, like magic, the field is just fine looking great for next week’s game.
GADSDEN, AL
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
studyfinds.org

Why is exercise SO much harder after you’ve taken a break from your workout?

LEEDS, United Kingdom — A solid exercise session should always feel challenging, but not impossible. However, after an extended break from the gym, your workout may feel more brutal than it should. Now, science may finally have an answer to why this is the case. Researchers from the University of Leeds report neglecting exercise may deactivate a vital protein in our bodies, causing restricted blood flow to the muscles.
FITNESS
shefinds

Trainers Say This Is The Workout You Should Do When You’re Short On Time–It Works Your Whole Body

Exercising regularly benefits your energy levels, physical endurance, and mental health. But, with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to find time to get active, especially when it comes to a workout that targets your whole body. Workouts don’t have to be time consuming to work your whole body and show real results. As a matter of fact, working out for too long could hurt more than it helps. “One hour, 4-6 days per week is ideal—having days in there to rest is crucial so that your nervous system has time to heal. If you work out past the hour mark you can get diminishing returns, keeping it under an hour is actually better for seeing lasting results.” Says Jason Kozma, a certified fitness trainer. Kozma and Denise Cervantes, a sports performance and fitness specialist, shared with us what exercises you should be doing to work out your whole body when you’re pressed on time.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

CrossFit Open Workout 22.2 Movement Standards

The second workout of the Open has been announced and with it comes something incredibly important: the CrossFit Open workout 22.2 movement standards. Movement standards ensure every athlete around the world adheres to the same requirements, making it easier to compare performances and ensuring no athlete is taking shortcuts. So,...
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

A connected home gym for less than $400? We tried the Tempo Move

Over the past few years, the popularity of fancy connected home gyms — like the Mirror and Tonal — has skyrocketed. And while they offer impressive features, let’s be honest: How many of us actually have thousands of dollars in disposable income to spend on a single piece of fitness equipment?
FITNESS

