FSIS Public Health Alert for Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Containing FDA-Regulated Seasoning Mix That Has Been Recalled Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Congressional and Public Affairs Meredith Carothers 202-720-9113 FSISpress@usda.gov. FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR READY-TO-EAT MEAT PRODUCTS CONTAINING FDA-REGULATED SEASONING MIX THAT HAS BEEN RECALLED DUE TO MISBRANDING...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0