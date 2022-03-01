ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

FSIS Public Health Alert for Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Containing FDA-Regulated Seasoning Mix That Has Been Recalled Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Congressional and Public Affairs Meredith Carothers 202-720-9113 FSISpress@usda.gov. FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR READY-TO-EAT MEAT PRODUCTS CONTAINING FDA-REGULATED SEASONING MIX THAT HAS BEEN RECALLED DUE TO MISBRANDING...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Milk Recall Issued Over E. Coli Contamination

Before you pour your morning bowl of cereal, you should double-check the milk in your fridge. Toboton Creek Dairy of Yelm, Washington announced a voluntary recall of some of its dairy products due to possible E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The company issued the...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Why Tyson Foods And The Poultry Industry May Be In Danger

Amid ongoing worldwide supply chain shortages, the American poultry industry is now facing another major hurdle in the form of a potential widespread outbreak of bird flu. According to The Washington Post, the federal government recently confirmed a number of outbreaks of a highly pathogenic form of bird flu, indicating that additional cross-country fowl infections could be found in the coming weeks.
INDIANA STATE
BGR.com

Urgent frozen dessert recall issued after 5 people got sick

Five people were infected with Salmonella after consuming a frozen dessert, triggering a recall for Custard Apple Pulp that might contain the bacteria. If you have the dessert in your freezer, you should ensure that the packages aren’t part of the recalled batches. Furthermore, you should stop consuming the...
FOOD SAFETY
Food52

Recall Alert: Three Major Baby Formula Brands Are Contaminated With Salmonella

When we’ve chatted about recalls in the past, it’s usually because E. Coli was discovered in ground beef or listeria was found in spinach. But today’s recall is both more concerning and much more urgent because it affects our littlest loved ones. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that Abbott Nutrition has issued a voluntary recall of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas due to complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella, which are two types of bacteria that tend to grow and thrive in dry food. So far, at least four infants in three different states including Minnesota, Oregon, and Texas have been sickened after consuming one of the three powdered formulas. The FDA believes that one of the infants may have died due to cronobacter contamination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KFDM-TV

3 major recalls on common items that may contain Salmonella, Listeria

UNDATED (WKRC) — Three major recalls have been issued on items with risks ranging from Salmonella to Listeria. HQ Fine Foods has issued a recall on 17 types of sandwiches and burgers due to a Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Some of the items included on the recall have "best before" dates running through February 22. The company has also issued recalls on sandwiches and burgers from Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. and Quality fast food brands. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) conducted the test that revealed the contamination, according to FoodSafetyNews.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Frozen Food Company Recalls 4,000 Pounds of Product

If you're planning on having chicken pot pie this week, you may want to do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Great American Cobbler LLC. Has issued a voluntary recall of more than 4,000 pounds of chicken pot pie products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a recall announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) published on Friday, Feb. 11.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Products#Washington Dc#Fsis Public Health#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#44869
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent ice cream recall: This popular ice cream might be contaminated, so don’t eat it

We just saw a public health alert concerning chicken salad that might have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. That’s a bacteria that can cause severe illness in specific categories of people. The routine detection of Listeria in sample testing will trigger such recalls like that. They can lead to alerts or even full-blown recalls if the product is still available for sale in stores. This brings us to The Royal Ice Cream Company recall. It involves different ice cream flavors that might have been contaminated with the same potentially dangerous bacteria.
FOOD SAFETY
KGUN 9

Children's cups recalled due to choking hazard

Lovevery has recalled stainless-steel drinking cups that were included in its Inspector play kits due to a choking hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received 70 reports of the cup's handle becoming partially or completely detached "where a child had the cup handle in their mouth."
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued Due to Possible Bacteria Contamination

The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc. recalled several lots of ice cream this week due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The company announced the recall on Friday, Feb. 4 and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is trying to get the word out. The company is also holding its next round of products back from distribution while further tests are conducted.
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

At-home COVID-19 tests recalled after being illegally imported to US

Certain at-home coronavirus tests are being recalled because officials discovered that they were illegally imported into the United States. SD Biosensor Inc. issued the recall for its Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test "due to confirmed reports that the test kits were illegally imported," according to a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

Baby formula recall: Stop feeding infants with these products, FDA warns

Pharmaceutical company Abbott laboratories is recalling certain types of baby formulas made at a Michigan plant because four consumers said it gave their infants bacterial infections. Abbott will recall certain Alimentum, EleCare, and Similac powdered formulas that were manufactured at the Sturgis, Michigan plant. According to the FDA, the affected...
STURGIS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy