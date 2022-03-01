ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Five Women's Basketball Hoosiers Earn All-Big Ten Honors

By Haley Jordan
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhlPA_0eSsseop00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — All five Indiana starters earned All-Big Ten honors in the conference's post season awards announced by the league on Tuesday. This marks the most honors in a single season in program history for the Hoosiers.

Senior guard Grace Berger was one of 10 athletes to be named to the All-Big Ten First Team for the second year in a row.

This season, Berger leads the Hoosiers averaging 16.4 points per game shooting 45.2 percent from the field. She adds 6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and a team-high 4.8 assists per game.

Berger is comfortable at the line shooting 81.4 percent this season. She recorded two double-doubles and has scored in double figures 23 times ranking 11th overall scoring in the conference.

Graduate student guard Ali Patberg became the Indiana program's third four-time All-Big Ten selection landing herself on the honorable mention team. She also took home Indiana's Sportsmanship Award.

Patberg averages 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and shoots 41.7 percent from the floor. She has also hit 38 three-pointers this season and ranks ninth on the Hoosiers' all-time scoring list with 1,677 points. She ranks third in assists with 502.

Senior guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary became the fifth Indiana player and the third player under Indiana head coach Teri Moren to make the All-Defensive team. Cardaño-Hillary also made the second team roster.

The pair of awards are Cardaño-Hillary's first Big Ten honors as she averages 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She leads the Hoosiers with 40 triples.

She also totals 53 steals ranking second in the Big Ten with her multiple swipes in 17 games.

Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe was named to the second team as well as junior forward Mackenzie Holmes who missed nine games due to a knee injury.

Gulbe adds 12.7 points and leads the team in rebounding with 6.5 boards per game. She leads the Hoosiers with three double-doubles this season and has scored in double figures in 15 games.

In Holmes's 18 games played this season, she averages 16.1 points for a 59.9 percent field goal percentage, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game ranking fourth on the Hoosiers' all-time blocks list with 134.

She has been racking up the awards this season earning a pair of Big Ten Player of the Week honors. She also received recognition on the Wooden Award late season top 20 list.

Up next is the Big Ten tournament. Indiana is set to play the winner of the Penn State versus Rutgers game on Thursday March 3 at approximately 1:50 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball

  • HOOSIERS DROP TO NO. 14 IN AP POLL: The Indiana Hoosiers are now tied with Arizona at No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Five Big Ten teams are ranked one after the other with Indiana bringing up the rear of the conference. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA TAKES NO. 5 SEED IN BIG TEN TOURNAMENT: Women's college basketball regular season is over as of Sunday. Now, the Hoosiers will transition into the post season as a No. 5 seed in the Big Ten tournament. The full seedings and tournament schedule are inside the article. CLICK HERE.
  • HOOSIERS LOSE TO MARYLAND: It was a close one in College Park, Md. as the Hoosiers fought to stay alive but ultimately fell to Maryland 67-64 for their last regular season game. The loss keeps the Hoosiers under 20 wins this season, but there is still plenty of basketball to be played starting next week with the Big Ten Tournament. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Indiana vs. Rutgers basketball: Everything Mike Woodson said before Hoosiers host Scarlet Knights

Big Ten men's basketball NCAA Tournament bubble teams Indiana and Rutgers take to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET with a lot on the line. The Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9) and Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8) are respectively fighting for a spot in March Madness, each with two regular-season games to go before next Wednesday's Big Ten Tournament tips off.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Holmes, Berger lift No. 14 Indiana over No. 11 Terps 62-51

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points in her best game since being injured, Grace Berger had a double-double and 14th-ranked Indiana turned back No. 11 Maryland 62-51 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament on Friday. Holmes, in her sixth game back after missing four weeks with a knee injury, was 7-of-10 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Kansas City Star

Two Michigan State freshman earn All-Big Ten honors

Michigan State women's basketball has a pair of building blocks on their roster in freshmen Matilda Ekh and DeeDee Hagemann. With the conclusion of the regular season, the Big Ten Conference recently announced its selections for all-conference honors. Both Ekh and Hagemann were named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman team, and both garnered honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX2Now

Illini beat Penn State 60-55, secure double bye in Big Ten Tournament

The Illini struggled, but survived and beat Penn State 60-55 on Thursday night in Champaign, IL. Damonte Williams made four three pointers and finished with a team high 14 points to led the Illinois attack. Kofi Cockburn added 11 points with Trent Frazier chipping in ten. Penn State, just 12-15 on the season stayed right with the Illini all game. They were led by Jalen Pickett’s 18 points.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WANE 15

Hoosier Heartbreak: Harper’s shot sinks I.U.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points and hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to give Rutgers a 66-63 victory over Indiana. Geo Baker made a 3 to give the Scarlet Knights a 57-56 lead with 2:34 remaining, and they stretched the advantage to five points with 19.2 seconds remaining. Parker […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes, Clark challenged by Big Ten's top defender

When the 12th-ranked Iowa women's basketball team opens play in the Big Ten Tournament, a match-up against Northwestern will feature two of the conference's premier plays. The Hawkeyes' Big Ten player of the year Caitlin Clark will be challenged again by Big Ten defensive player of the year Veronica Burton of the Wildcats in Friday's 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teri Moren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Hoosiers#College Park#Women#Sportsmanship Award
The Exponent

Four Boilermakers honored by Big Ten

Jeanae Terry, Madison Layden and Abbey Ellis were all chosen as All Big Ten honorable mentions. Senior forward Nyagoa Gony earned the sportsmanship award, given to players who have stood out for their sportsmanship and ethical behavior. Junior guard Terry remained strong in each facet of the game throughout the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Spectator

Section V playoff scoreboard: Top players, results, look ahead

The Section V Championships were determined over the weekend, but the path to the finals was littered with big plays, big upsets and monster performances from the area’s best athletes. By the time the scores were settled, a handful of local teams had found their way into the championship...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

Comments / 0

Community Policy