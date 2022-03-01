ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

‘Stop changing the dang clocks’: Bill to end daylight saving time in Colorado delayed

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByaPV_0eSsrwUs00
gldburger / iStock

After decades of failed legislative attempts, a bill that aims to end daylight saving time in Colorado was delayed by a state Senate committee Tuesday.

Senate Bill 135 proposes putting a statewide measure on the November ballot to exempt Colorado from recognizing daylight saving time, leaving the state in Mountain Standard Time year-round. The bill is still up for consideration, but the Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee did not set a new date for tackling the bill.

“I just want to stop changing the dang clocks,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village.

During daylight saving time — the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November — time is advanced one hour. While this change results in longer days and later sunsets, opponents said it also disrupts sleep schedules, causes traffic accidents and is a general bi-yearly annoyance.

Colorado lawmakers have tried for more than 30 years to end the flipping back and forth between Mountain Standard Time and daylight saving time, with the first effort led by then-Sen. Bill Schroeder, R-Morrison, in 1988.

The pleas have continued in recent years, with Colorado bills and ballot proposals to make standard time year-round introduced in 2019, 2017 and 2015. Other efforts have aimed to make daylight saving time year-round in 2020, 2019, 2017 and 2015. All of the bills were immediately rejected by committees, failing to make it to the full state House or Senate for consideration.

“It seems that most people just want to stop the madness,” said bill sponsor Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction. “They just want to lock the clock, whether it’s daylight saving time or standard time. ... The sentiment around the country is starting to show itself. More and more states are making these decisions.”

It is against federal law for states to implement year-round daylight saving time, though they can use year-round standard time, as Hawaii and Arizona do. In the last four years, 18 states have passed legislation to make daylight saving time year-round if Congress decides to allow the change, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The bill sponsors said they might add a provision to SB-135 stating that, if Congress changes the law, Colorado would automatically switch from year-round standard time to year-round daylight saving time. However, since 2018, Congress has tried and failed each year to pass legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent.

Kathleen Flynn, an Arvada resident, was the only person to testify at Tuesday’s committee meeting. Flynn said she has testified in support of every proposal to get rid of daylight saving time over the years.

“Please pass this bill. Please don’t lay it over again,” Flynn begged before the committee laid over the bill. “I find it depressing to get up in the dark every day and go to bed right after the sun sets. It’s disconcerting, at least, for everyone to have to change the time on their clocks every year for absolutely no purpose.”

The switch to daylight saving time takes place this year on Sunday, March 13.

Comments / 30

Willie Rivera
7d ago

When time began there was no Daylight Savings Time.So it only makes sense that time be left as it should be, alone.3 states have left time alone and have not suffered any set backs because time was let to stand without change.Change in some cases is good but in this case it is not necessary to keep changing back and forth. LEAVE TIME ALONE SINCE WE ALL NEED AS MUCH AS WE CAN GET!!

Reply(1)
9
Nicola Genaud
7d ago

stay on daylight savings time year round Instead!! I don't want to sun up at 4am in the summer and dark at 4pm on the winter!! having that hour in the evenings makes a massive difference!

Reply
8
Katie Coleman
7d ago

Was it delayed by...an hour? Ha. The purpose behind the change is no longer valid so time to get rid of it.

Reply
8
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hill

Senate passes postal reform bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to reform the Postal Service, sending the bill to President Biden 's desk. Senators voted 79-19 on the legislation, which makes financial and operational reforms to the U.S. Postal Service. The bill passed the House earlier this year. "This bill, which has been 15...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Denver Gazette

