Krypton Report — The Batman Scorecard

The Genoa City power player has become a bundle of man pain and regret in recent years. Jack Abbott has been through it in recent years, and Young & Restless fans are missing the Ol’ Smilin Jack (or at least the more dynamic Abbott) of days gone by. From being duped by his lover, Kerry, to the long descent of his mother, Dina, into Alzheimer’s, followed by her death, and then his ill-fated foray into romance with Sally Spectra, Jack has been a bundle of man pain and regret.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO