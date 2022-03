The Arizona Wildcats didn’t want — or expect — to be one-and-done at the Pac-12 Tournament. But it’s March, and upsets are seemingly everywhere. Three powerhouse teams — No. 4 Louisville, No. 6 LSU and No. 10 Michigan — all lost their conference tournament games on Friday in what was the biggest day of top-10 upsets since March 8, 2020. The nation’s 11th-ranked team, Maryland, also fell. So did Oregon, the Pac-12 Tournament’s second seed. Utah’s 80-73 win over the Ducks puts the sixth-seeded Utes in Sunday’s Pac-12 championship game, where they’ll take on top-seeded Stanford.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO