There are more than 1,500 dating apps and website connecting singles. But there’s only pieces of news that reveal women being injured, raped and sometimes killed while on a simple date. During the pandemic many were challenged with companionship and chose to go online to find it. When meeting strangers we don’t automatically see their psychological issues until it’s too late, but your gut feelings never lie. According to a BBC article, Tinder became the most downloaded dating app in the world. Tinder reached three billion swipes in a single day during March of 2020. The record breaking clicks on dating apps is our new realty. Have you ever been harassed after using a dating App?

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO