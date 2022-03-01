ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

GM Joe Schoen: Giants’ work is just getting started

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The New York Giants hired Joe Schoen as general manager on Jan. 21, and have been a whirlwind of activity ever since. Still, the work of putting the broken Giants back together is just beginning, and the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be critical. That...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

