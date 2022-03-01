ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Pictures Pauses All Theatrical Releases in Russia

By Rebecca Davis
WDW News Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal joins other major movie studios in refusing to release movies in Russia, citing the crisis in Ukraine. Universal had two upcoming films slated for...

WDW News Today

The Walt Disney Company Issues Statement in Response to the Crisis in Ukraine, Pauses Theatrical Releases in Russia

The official Twitter account of The Walt Disney Company just released a statement regarding the current crisis in Ukraine. The statement reads, “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”
Shropshire Star

Hollywood studios pause releases in Russia

Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company all announced the decisions on Monday evening. Several major Hollywood entertainment companies say they are pausing the release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company all announced...
Michael Bay
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
TheWrap

Warner Bros. Pauses ‘The Batman’ Release in Russia

Warner Bros. has halted the release of “The Batman” in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement Monday evening. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”
WDW News Today

Disney Vacation Club Reopens Sales for Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Including New Villas

Disney Vacation Club will reopen sales for The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa today, March 3, 2022, for current members. Prices generally begin at $207 per point, which matches the prices of Disney’s Riviera Resort and Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas. They drop to $186 each with a purchase of 200 points or more and $174 with a purchase of 1000 or more.
