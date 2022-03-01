ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Boston Globe

Strange-looking fish washes up on Revere Beach

A prehistoric-looking fish washed up on the shore of Revere Beach Monday afternoon. Erik Haigh lives in Revere and was walking on the beach when he came across the large fish, which was at least 5 feet long and completely out of the water. “It was huge,” Haigh said in...
REVERE, MA
DIY Photography

Underwater photos show a mermaid and a diver in a real WWII diving suit

“What better way to engage a child’s curiosity and inspire community support for sea life than to create truly unique underwater art?” wonders photographer Brett Stanley. So, he embarked on an ambitious project of creating a photo essay that involved World War II diving gear, a real-life mermaid, and lots of imagination. The Diver and the Mermaid project was born, a photo series commemorating the brave divers from history, but also inspiring our wonder and curiosity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Outsider.com

Alaska Bison Herd Trample Over Car in Scary Video

Bison love to trample, it’s in their nature. This is part of the reason why national parks and wildlife organizations always urge people to keep their distance from all wild animals. Now, a new video shows that you may not even be safe from certain wildlife while locked and...
ALASKA STATE
WFXR

What to do if you spot a hammerhead worm

(WFXR) — Be on the lookout for a certain critter that may be worming its way into your backyard. It’s fittingly called a hammerhead worm due to the shape of its head. It’s not just interesting looking. It’s an invasive species that can be toxic to the touch. If you see one, you should not […]
VIRGINIA STATE
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
ANIMALS
The Daily South

Bird of Prey Spotted in U.S. For the First Time, Drawing Crowds to Texas

A small bird of prey native to Mexico and Central America is making headlines after its apparent decision to spend the winter in Texas. The now-famous bat falcon was spotted for the first time at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo around Thanksgiving. According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), this is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Oblivious Man Walks Right Up to Bear

Our mothers always told us, watch where you're going! And we assume that the reason why was for situations exactly like this. There might be a great big black bear rooting around in the trash right in front of you. Filmed in the parking lot of a hotel in South...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
Power 102.9 NoCo

WATCH: Huge Yellowstone Bison Act Like A Tantrum Throwing Toddler

If you have children you've probably had an episode where your kid was a little overdramatic at a certain situation. When kids get upset, they'll sometimes throw tantrums and even throw themselves onto the floor to try an make their point of how upset they are. That same thing happens in nature when large animals want to prove their upset level.
ANIMALS
BBC

Two octopuses spotted walking on a Ceredigion beach

Two octopuses were rescued by walkers after they were spotted crawling along a beach. The cephalopods had washed up at New Quay, Ceredigion, where they were found by Fran Fitzpatrick and Joshua Pedley. They had decided to see if there was anything interesting on the sands after Storm Franklin and...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Massachusetts Shed Hunter Discovers Buck That Was Half-Eaten by Coyotes, But Still Alive

When Patrick Guyette went for a walk in the central Massachusetts woods on a cold, snowy afternoon in early January, the bowhunter was hoping to maybe find a couple of early sheds lying around. He found more than just a pair of antlers, however, when he stumbled upon a bloody scene that reminded him of just how unforgiving the natural word can appear: On an iced-over pound, a mortally wounded buck was lying in a pool of its own blood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

