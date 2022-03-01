ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Legislators honor fallen Marine, Rylee McCollum

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrtoT_0eSslDib00

CHEYENNE – Wyoming native and fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum was honored by legislators at the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

Lawmakers were joined by McCollum’s family, friends and Gov. Mark Gordon to pay tribute. The 20-year-old Marine was among more than 170 people killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt during the evacuation outside of the Kabul airport.

“On Aug. 26, 2021, at 20 years of age, while standing guard at that airport to provide safe passage for those in need, Lance Cpl. McCollum was among 13 U.S. servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives so others might live,” House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, read aloud from the resolution.

McCollum spent his youth just outside of Jackson, in Bondurant, where his family still resides. His wife, Jiennah Crayton, gave birth to their daughter just three weeks after his death. The family has received an outpouring of support from communities across the state and nation and from social media since this summer.

On the House floor, resolutions were read, poems were cried through and the family was gifted with a flag flown above the Wyoming Capitol throughout the day.

“Riley was a patriot. Riley was Wyoming through and through,” his father, Jim McCollum, told legislators. “He knew he wanted to be a Marine from the time he was 3 years old … And he did exactly what he wanted to do. He was exactly where he wanted to be, and we’ve learned in the aftermath he was with who he wanted to be with, and died doing something greater than himself.”

Comments / 1

Related
Wyoming News

Secretary of state seeks to dispel election security myths

CHEYENNE – Secretary of State Ed Buchanan wants Wyomingites to have confidence in the state’s elections. Speaking at a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce lunch Friday, Buchanan sought to dispel myths about the election process. Buchanan was appointed in 2018 by former Gov. Matt Mead. His office’s duties include overseeing state elections. We no longer...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Gender studies amendment changed in committee

CHEYENNE – Lawmakers in a joint conference committee meeting Friday afternoon changed language in an amendment that would restrict funding to the University of Wyoming's Gender and Women's Studies Department to instead require more broad reporting to the Legislature. The previous budget amendment to Senate File 1, “General government appropriations,” stipulated that no general fund money for the University of Wyoming could be spent on the university’s Gender and Women’s Studies Department. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

House majority supports K-3 reading assessment bill

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming House of Representatives voted to move the K-3 reading assessment and intervention program bill forward for second reading, with representatives speaking in support Friday afternoon. Senate File 32 is meant to address the problems of students with reading disabilities, such as dyslexia, slipping through the cracks in state education, and create a uniform process for districts to aid them. According to Joint Education Committee vice chairman Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, this has been a multi-year effort by legislators, and it is...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

House-Senate panel would require report, not cut UW women's studies funding

CHEYENNE – Lawmakers in a joint conference committee meeting Friday backed off of an amendment that would restrict funding to the University of Wyoming's Gender and Women's Studies Department. Instead, this would instead require more broad reporting to the Legislature. The previous budget amendment to Senate File 1, “General government appropriations,” would stipulate that no general fund money for UW could be spent on this one department. Instead, the budget...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming News

Wyoming lawmaker abandons marijuana decriminalization – for now

(The Center Square) – A proposal to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana won't come up for a vote this legislative session, according to the bill's sponsor. The legislation was initially filed last month, the Marijuana Moment reported. But state Rep. Mark Baker, R-Rock Springs, told The Center Square that there simply isn't time to take up the bill in a shortened session devoted to the budget. "The way...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Severance tax bill tabled for interim study

CHEYENNE – By the narrowest of margins, a group of state lawmakers declined to pass a severance tax refund for mineral extraction companies in committee Friday. Instead, they will give the idea further study after the session ends. The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee tabled Senate File 84, “Mineral royalties-proportional severance tax relief,” on Friday in a 5-4 vote. The bill would have made effective on Jan. 1, 2023, a refund on a per-property basis of severance taxes paid on surface coal and...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Lawmakers maintain funding for University of Wyoming's gender studies program

A legislative committee on Friday decided against a budget amendment that would have stripped the University of Wyoming’s gender and women’s studies department of all its funding. Instead, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Conference Committee replaced the gender studies measure with a provision that requires the university to report to two legislative panels on the school’s general education requirements, as well as any policies or regulations that incentivize or disincentivize students to take certain coursework outside of their majors. ...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming News

Active Wyoming coronavirus cases up by 35 on Friday

CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 35 on Friday. The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 69 new reports of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as well as eight reports of new probable cases. During the same period, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 42, leaving the state with 361 active cases. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
Person
Eric Barlow
Wyoming News

#49. Wyoming

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $295 - Miles of road in poor condition: 380 - Bridges in poor condition: 230 - Infrastructure report card grade: C- - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $2 billion Wyoming plans to apportion $225 million of the $2 billion in federal funding it will receive to repair roughly 230 bridges that are considered to be in poor condition and another nearly 2,000 bridges in fair condition. The state is also proposing a fuel tax to provide further funds for the state’s infrastructure, which the Wyoming Department of Transportation claims it cannot keep up with due to a lack of money.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

#18. Mississippi

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $637 - Miles of road in poor condition: 5,840 - Bridges in poor condition: 1,174 - Infrastructure report card grade: D+ - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $3.6 billion Mississippi has long since needed updates to its infrastructure, especially in the city of Jackson, which has captured national headlines with its water crisis. In fact, the state has one of the lowest scores in the whole country when it comes to infrastructure, with Mississippi’s driver fatality rate among the highest in the U.S. Still, Mississippi is eligible to compete for $15 billion in additional federal dollars for megaprojects that directly impact communities in need, a potential boon to a state with a 21.5% poverty rate.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wyoming News

#46. Idaho

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $394 - Miles of road in poor condition: 1,102 - Bridges in poor condition: 238 - Infrastructure report card grade: C- - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $2.2 billion As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction program, Idaho will receive $225 million annually. This money will be allocated to fix the 238 bridges throughout the state judged to be in poor condition as well as the over 3,000 bridges that are in fair condition. Overall, however, the state is expected to get more than $2 billion to repair roads and bridges and another $192 million to expand public transportation.
IDAHO STATE
Wyoming News

#37. Montana

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $472 - Miles of road in poor condition: 1,485 - Bridges in poor condition: 365 - Infrastructure report card grade: C - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $3.1 billion Montana’s Democratic Sen. Jon Tester was one of the main advocates for the federal government’s massive infrastructure bill. His state has 365 bridges and nearly 1,500 miles of highway labeled poor by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, Montana expects to receive $3 billion toward its roads and highways, of which $225 million will be allocated toward maintaining and restoring bridges.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Lance#House
Wyoming News

#31. Virginia

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $517 - Miles of road in poor condition: 2,124 - Bridges in poor condition: 530 - Infrastructure report card grade: C- - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $7.7 billion In Virginia, repairs to roads such as Interstate 81, which stretches for roughly 325 miles across the state, have been long overdue. To address its 530 bridges and more than 2,000 miles of roads that are in poor condition, the state will receive $7.7 billion over the course of five years. This amount will include $43 million that will go toward highway safety measures.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wyoming News

#1. Washington, D.C.

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $1,100 - Miles of road in poor condition: 402 - Bridges in poor condition: 7 - Infrastructure report card grade: C - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $1.3 billion ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

#10. Utah

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $709 - Miles of road in poor condition: 2,064 - Bridges in poor condition: 63 - Infrastructure report card grade: C+ - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $2.6 billion ...
UTAH STATE
Wyoming News

#11. Texas

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $709 - Miles of road in poor condition: 19,441 - Bridges in poor condition: 789 - Infrastructure report card grade: C - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $27.4 billion ...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Wyoming News

#33. Kansas

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $509 - Miles of road in poor condition: 1,995 - Bridges in poor condition: 1,277 - Infrastructure report card grade: C - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $2.8 billion With its federal funding, the state of Kansas is looking to reduce the number of unpaved roads that make up 100 miles throughout the state. Bridge repairs will also be addressed—in the state capital, Topeka, alone, there are 59 bridges in need of repair. Among the biggest projects currently underway is the expansion of the I-70 Polk/Quincy Viaduct in Topeka, which has a price tag of just over $26 million.
KANSAS STATE
Wyoming News

#27. Nevada

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $558 - Miles of road in poor condition: 1,090 - Bridges in poor condition: 29 - Infrastructure report card grade: C - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $2.7 billion ...
TRAFFIC
Wyoming News

Barrasso and Lummis scrutinize U.S. COVID-19 spending

CHEYENNE – A majority of Senate Republicans have asked President Joe Biden for more information than they contend has been released on how his administration is spending taxpayer money on COVID-19 assistance efforts. Of specific concern to these lawmakers, who include both of Wyoming's U.S. senators, are reports that the administration may request another $30 billion. And a lengthy report in the Washington Post last month said the nearly $6 trillion total in pandemic related federal spending poses an oversight challenge. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Local conservation and community planning champion named to PA Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council

Williamsport, Pa. – A lifetime of commitment to the outdoors – to conservation, preservation, education, recreation, and planning – has brought Loyalsock Township's Jerry Walls to a new position on the PA Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council (CNRAC). CNRAC draws on the diversity of its 18 members to provide advice to inform policy decisions regarding the conservation and stewardship of the commonwealth's natural resources. Advisory council members are appointed by the Governor, Senate, and House. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy