Legislators honor fallen Marine, Rylee McCollum

CHEYENNE – Wyoming native and fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum was honored by legislators at the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

Lawmakers were joined by McCollum’s family, friends and Gov. Mark Gordon to pay tribute. The 20-year-old Marine was among more than 170 people killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt during the evacuation outside of the Kabul airport.

“On Aug. 26, 2021, at 20 years of age, while standing guard at that airport to provide safe passage for those in need, Lance Cpl. McCollum was among 13 U.S. servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives so others might live,” House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, read aloud from the resolution.

McCollum spent his youth just outside of Jackson, in Bondurant, where his family still resides. His wife, Jiennah Crayton, gave birth to their daughter just three weeks after his death. The family has received an outpouring of support from communities across the state and nation and from social media since this summer.

On the House floor, resolutions were read, poems were cried through and the family was gifted with a flag flown above the Wyoming Capitol throughout the day.

“Riley was a patriot. Riley was Wyoming through and through,” his father, Jim McCollum, told legislators. “He knew he wanted to be a Marine from the time he was 3 years old … And he did exactly what he wanted to do. He was exactly where he wanted to be, and we’ve learned in the aftermath he was with who he wanted to be with, and died doing something greater than himself.”