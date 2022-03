Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - While any day is a good day to go to the beach, the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach is offering a great excuse to visit Pleasure Island in March – the 48th annual Orange Beach Festival of Art is set for March 12-13. The festival will feature 100 booths of local and regional fine art, plus exciting acts on the performing arts and music stages. Festival goers may also enjoy live visual arts demonstrations including hot glass and clay. Savory gourmet offerings will be presented in the Culinary Arts area and children can dive into fun hands-on experiences in the Kids Art Alley.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO