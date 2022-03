James Harden had a spectacular home debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, led his new squad to a 123-108 drubbing of the New York Knicks. Harden tallied a near triple-double of 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists and was showered with adulation by Sixers fans, who have been longing for a legitimate superstar alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid. With the arrival of The Beard, Sixers coach Doc Rivers admitted their chances of competing for the NBA title have increased. But he also said they have to learn to tune out some of the hype, per the report of ESPN.

