We here in Montana have recently noticed that our sleepy state has been found. A state that was once hard to explain to people where it is located, is now a trending topic all over the world. I still remember having to almost pull out a map of the US, just to point out Montana. I would typically just default to using keywords like "Yellowstone" and "Glacier Park" to describe our entire state. Colorado does not require much explanation of where it is located.

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO