SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District held a special meeting Tuesday to decide if they will keep their mask mandate after the state’s mandate ends this week. The discussion came as more than 600 district parents have signed a petition demanding the district continues to enforce mask-wearing until the summer break fearing for immunocompromised and younger students. “I ask the board to consider the most vulnerable,” said parent Cassandra Hoff. “Many students have siblings under the age of five that can not yet be vaccinated. Many students like my son are high risk or immunocompromised.” Dozens of district parents, teachers...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO