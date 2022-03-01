District of Columbia Awarded $2.28M U.S. Department of Labor Grant to Improve Unemployment Insurance System and Equity Access to DC Workers
“Our agency has been focused on addressing equity and improving the District’s unemployment insurance system and this grant award will further our effort to improve our system, enhance language access for all claimants, and better assist District workers in their ability to support themselves and their families,” said DOES Director Dr....does.dc.gov
Comments / 0