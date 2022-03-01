ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

District of Columbia Awarded $2.28M U.S. Department of Labor Grant to Improve Unemployment Insurance System and Equity Access to DC Workers

dc.gov
 3 days ago

“Our agency has been focused on addressing equity and improving the District’s unemployment insurance system and this grant award will further our effort to improve our system, enhance language access for all claimants, and better assist District workers in their ability to support themselves and their families,” said DOES Director Dr....

does.dc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Access to Pennsylvania unemployment compensation system will be limited this weekend

Pennsylvanians who use Department of Labor & Industry systems, including unemployment compensation, should expect intermittent outages this weekend due to routine maintenance. L&I said the maintenance project will begin Saturday morning and end Monday evening. During that time, public access to both the online and phone systems administered by the department will be limited.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Labor#Dc#Usdol#Americans#Department#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
The Oregonian

Federal program will pay $30 a month to help low-income households pay for fast internet

A new federal program will subsidize internet connections for low-income households, paying $30 a month to help people cover the cost of online access. All three of Oregon’s major broadband providers, Comcast, CenturyLink and Ziply Fiber, are participating, as are leading wireless internet carrier AT&T and Verizon. Comcast, the state’s largest internet provider, estimates that more than 180,000 households are eligible in its service territory in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
OREGON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Target to set starting wage as high as $24 an hour

Target is trying to fill open positions, and the company is raising the starting wage to court new workers. The company said it will offer minimum wages of between $15 and $24 an hour with the highest pay offered in competitive markets, The Associated Press reported. Right now, Target has...
RETAIL
thefern.org

Labor Department says potato grower systematically violated workers’ rights—again

Blaine Larsen Inc.—one of the largest potato growers in the country—must pay hundreds of farmworkers more than $1.3 million in back wages, after a Department of Labor investigation found it had systematically underpaid employees. It is at least the third time the DOL has investigated the company for labor violations in as many years. “These… » Read More.
LABOR ISSUES
Ballotpedia News

Pennsylvania labor secretary reports $570 million in unemployment insurance fraud during pandemic

In testimony before the House Labor and Industry Committee on Feb. 10, 2022, Pennsylvania Secretary of Labor and Industry Jennifer Berrier estimated that the state paid $570 million of fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits from March 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021. The fraudulent payments represented about 6.3% of the total unemployment insurance payments made during the same period.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Grand Forks Herald

Grant helps Grand Forks Public Health work on improving COVID-19 health equity

GRAND FORKS – Since receiving a health equity grant last June, Grand Forks Public Health has been working on health equity activities to improve COVID-19 vaccination rates among specific populations in the community. The $125,000 grant, awarded by the North Dakota Department of Health, requires development of a health...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Forbes

SBA Offers Increased Assistance To Black Female Business Owners

Women-owned businesses continue to become more established in the American economy, however women continue to face more obstacles than men when launching and growing their businesses. These challenges — including securing small business loans — thwart the success of female-owned companies and hinder their ability to innovate, create jobs, and grow. Fortunately, helping women-owned businesses — especially those owned by minorities — has been a priority of the Biden administration.
SMALL BUSINESS
Atlantic City Press

Legislators demand Labor Department workers return to office

VINELAND — First District elected officials plan to announce legislation that would require the reopening of Department of Labor and Workforce Development unemployment offices as soon as March 1. State Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen, all R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, say there is a...
VINELAND, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy