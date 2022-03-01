ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Amari Cooper + MelGo's Future and 2021 Receiver Review

By Patrick Daugherty Twitter profile: @RotoPat
nbcsportsedge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an...

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Rapoport: Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper could be traded ahead of his expected release later this month, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cooper is expected to be released before his 20 million dollar salary guarantee goes into effect on March 20th. Leading up to that date, Dallas is expected to explore trade options for the star wide receiver. Cooper signed a five-year $100 million contract in 2020 and has started in 29 of 33 games since. With Cooper set to leave, the Cowboys are expected to sign Michael Gallup to a new deal. Gallup will operate alongside CeeDee Lamb in the Cowboys' 2022 passing attack.
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Ja'marr Chase
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray makes major move that will make Cardinals fans happy amid trade rumors

The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with their fair share of drama involving star quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason. Murray, who is seeking a new contract, removed everything Cardinals-related off of his social media, setting off a wave of speculation on his future with the franchise. Trade rumors even began to swirl around the former Oklahoma star. On Tuesday, Murray made a major move that should make Arizona fans extremely excited, as reported by azcentral sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will like Chiefs’ latest move with Pro Bowl WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Nbc#American Football#Fantasy#Dfs#Nbc Sports#Rotopat#Cowboys#Apple Podcasts
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy