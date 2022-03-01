Jags Drive Time: Tuesday, March 1

Chris Grier isn’t going to go through what he endured last year with the Miami Dolphins as it relates to Deshaun Watson. He closed that door. Speaking at the NFL Combine on Wednesday, Grier was asked about the Deshaun Watson pursuit and he made it very clear that the door is closed and they are not going to pursue the quarterback. Miami Dolphins fans are hearing him say this while hearing Nick Saban say he wasn’t going to Alabama.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO