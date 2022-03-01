Jags Drive Time: Tuesday, March 1

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Browns continue to meet with agents of their current players here at the NFL Combine to get set for the start of free agency March 16th and get some clarity on their plans and cap space. The pre-negotiating period is March 14-16, and during that window, some...
The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
The Indianapolis Colts' 2021 season ended in disappointing fashion, losing their final game to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and missing the playoffs. Embarrassing losses like that come with major consequences, and it has been reported that the Colts could be willing to part ways with starting quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason.
The Philadelphia Eagles spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman answered questions regarding the draft, their three first-round picks, and, of course, the quarterback position. Roseman was asked about the possibility of acquiring Deshaun Watson to...
ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson is going against some of the other media pundits when it comes to Carson Wentz. Johnson went on NFL Live and defended Wentz and thinks that the Colts should continue to build around him moving forward. “Did Carson Wentz play great? No,” Johnson said. “Did he...
It has long been established that Jimmy Garoppolo will have a new team in 2022. All that is left to determine is which team it will be. The Pittsburgh Steelers need a new quarterback, and have been connected to Jimmy G for a while now. Trading for the San Francisco 49ers starter, who is still under contract, seems to make sense on paper.
Earlier this week, an interesting story stole the NFL headlines – and continues to make noise. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk issued a report suggesting the Miami Dolphins wanted to land both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason. However, that plan was scrapped following the class-action lawsuit from former head coach Brian Flores.
Chris Grier isn’t going to go through what he endured last year with the Miami Dolphins as it relates to Deshaun Watson. He closed that door. Speaking at the NFL Combine on Wednesday, Grier was asked about the Deshaun Watson pursuit and he made it very clear that the door is closed and they are not going to pursue the quarterback. Miami Dolphins fans are hearing him say this while hearing Nick Saban say he wasn’t going to Alabama.
When he was asked about his team’s interest in Deshaun Watson, Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman made it clear his team had Jalen Hurts. It doesn’t look like the Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from their young quarterback any time soon. At least that’s the case according to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
INDIANAPOLIS – The bold move was made with the belief Carson Wentz could be the long-term answer. Now, it appears he might be – probably will be? – the latest one-and-done starting quarterback with the Indianapolis Colts. Yet Frank Reich’s support of Wentz remains steadfast. “I know I believe in Carson. I believe in him,’’ […]
A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
As has been expected for weeks, if not months, it was reported Friday that the Dallas Cowboys will "likely" soon release wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper drew criticism from team owner and general manager Jerry Jones in mid-January and, more importantly, is due $20 million that becomes fully guaranteed on March 20.
If there's one thing that The Real Housewives of New Jersey succeeds at, it's constantly keep things interesting for viewers. Tiki Barber (real name: Atiim Kiambu Barber) recently joined RHONJ as a "house husband" alongside his wife, Traci Lynn Johnson, a "friend" of Housewife Jackie Goldschneider. Article continues below advertisement.
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State coach Mike Norvell has always been upfront about his Seminoles’ situation. He never promised a quick turnaround. His prognostications have never been Pollyanna-ish. His assessments have been realistic internally and externally — something recruits noticed and appreciated. And that made one refrain from...
Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
GRAND RAPIDS — Hudson put its name in the record books Friday, becoming the seventh team in MHSAA history to three-peat as state champions.
The Tigers held onto the Division 4 title in convincing fashion, dominating the competition from start to finish at the Delta Plex with a score of 759.8 while Madison...
These days, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is busy looking for ways to retool the roster with that guy named Tom Brady not in the NFL anymore. But that doesn’t mean Arians isn’t aware of the other happenings around the league, especially with another eventful offseason ahead. At the NFL Combine, the 69-year-old tactician sounded off on the perceived lack of inclusivity and progressiveness of the league when it comes to hiring coaches, per the report of Jason Reid of Andscape:
