ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jags Drive Time: Tuesday, March 1

By Jaguars Reporters
Jaguars.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshyln Sullivan and John Oehser host a special episode...

www.jaguars.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#American Football#Jags Drive Time
FOX Sports

Are the Colts better off keeping Carson Wentz?

The Indianapolis Colts' 2021 season ended in disappointing fashion, losing their final game to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and missing the playoffs. Embarrassing losses like that come with major consequences, and it has been reported that the Colts could be willing to part ways with starting quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson rumors abruptly shut down by Eagles GM Howie Roseman

The Philadelphia Eagles spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman answered questions regarding the draft, their three first-round picks, and, of course, the quarterback position. Roseman was asked about the possibility of acquiring Deshaun Watson to...
NFL
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Thinks Colts Should Keep Carson Wentz

ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson is going against some of the other media pundits when it comes to Carson Wentz. Johnson went on NFL Live and defended Wentz and thinks that the Colts should continue to build around him moving forward. “Did Carson Wentz play great? No,” Johnson said. “Did he...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Jimmy Garoppolo Will Play In 2022

It has long been established that Jimmy Garoppolo will have a new team in 2022. All that is left to determine is which team it will be. The Pittsburgh Steelers need a new quarterback, and have been connected to Jimmy G for a while now. Trading for the San Francisco 49ers starter, who is still under contract, seems to make sense on paper.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Had 2-Word Response To Dolphins Sean Payton Trade Request

Earlier this week, an interesting story stole the NFL headlines – and continues to make noise. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk issued a report suggesting the Miami Dolphins wanted to land both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason. However, that plan was scrapped following the class-action lawsuit from former head coach Brian Flores.
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins Grier closes the door on Deshaun Watson talk

Chris Grier isn’t going to go through what he endured last year with the Miami Dolphins as it relates to Deshaun Watson. He closed that door. Speaking at the NFL Combine on Wednesday, Grier was asked about the Deshaun Watson pursuit and he made it very clear that the door is closed and they are not going to pursue the quarterback. Miami Dolphins fans are hearing him say this while hearing Nick Saban say he wasn’t going to Alabama.
NFL
FanSided

Eagles GM commits to Jalen Hurts when asked about Deshaun Watson

When he was asked about his team’s interest in Deshaun Watson, Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman made it clear his team had Jalen Hurts. It doesn’t look like the Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from their young quarterback any time soon. At least that’s the case according to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
NFL
FOX59

Frank Reich: I believe in Carson Wentz

INDIANAPOLIS – The bold move was made with the belief Carson Wentz could be the long-term answer. Now, it appears he might be – probably will be? – the latest one-and-done starting quarterback with the Indianapolis Colts. Yet Frank Reich’s support of Wentz remains steadfast. “I know I believe in Carson. I believe in him,’’ […]
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Browns interested in Amari Cooper if he's cut by Cowboys

As has been expected for weeks, if not months, it was reported Friday that the Dallas Cowboys will "likely" soon release wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper drew criticism from team owner and general manager Jerry Jones in mid-January and, more importantly, is due $20 million that becomes fully guaranteed on March 20.
NFL
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
The Daily Telegram

Hudson claims third-straight cheer title

GRAND RAPIDS — Hudson put its name in the record books Friday, becoming the seventh team in MHSAA history to three-peat as state champions. The Tigers held onto the Division 4 title in convincing fashion, dominating the competition from start to finish at the Delta Plex with a score of 759.8 while Madison...
HUDSON, MI
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians gets brutally honest on Black coaches in NFL amid Brian Flores fiasco

These days, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is busy looking for ways to retool the roster with that guy named Tom Brady not in the NFL anymore. But that doesn’t mean Arians isn’t aware of the other happenings around the league, especially with another eventful offseason ahead. At the NFL Combine, the 69-year-old tactician sounded off on the perceived lack of inclusivity and progressiveness of the league when it comes to hiring coaches, per the report of Jason Reid of Andscape:
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy