By NORMAN BEZONA Professor emeritus, University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources | Saturday, March 5, 2022, 12:05 a.m. The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly made us aware of how our individual lives and even society can be altered in a very short time by disease organisms. Our forests and landscapes can change rapidly as well. A very warm, wet period or a dry one can drastically alter the species makeup of a forest. For example, our ohia forests are suffering not only from Rapid Ohia Death, but from other diseases as well.

