ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

DJANGO A GOGO 2022

By THIS WEEK IN NEW YORK
twi-ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat: Long-running celebration of Django Reinhardt. Where: The Town Hall, 123 West 43rd St. between Sixth Ave. & Broadway. Why: Rescheduled from May 15 of last year because of the resurgence of Covid-19, the thirteenth Django a Gogo is taking place March...

twi-ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

The richest rock stars

Rock icons have always had a significant impact on society, whether through their poetic songwriting, innovative guitar techniques, catchy melodies, or powerful stage presence. The stardom that comes with a highly successful music career often leads to opulence. True rockers can generate an astoundingly significant amount of revenue through album sales, merchandising, licensing deals, and concert ticket sales.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Eddie Vedder Postpones Solo Tour Dates Following COVID Cases Within Touring Camp

Eddie Vedder has postponed two California dates on his solo tour after several people within his touring crew tested positive for COVID-19. The Pearl Jam singer revealed on social media that shows scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Magnolia in San Diego and Feb. 17 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles were being postponed to later dates in February. The Los Angeles show has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 and San Diego for Feb. 27, according to Pearl Jam’s official website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Makin Waves Song of the Week: "We Can't Play Like Django" by Alex Radus feat. Pyrenesia

Alex Radus’ latest single, “We Can’t Play Like Django,” featuring Pyrenesia is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY BRIAN MCCLOSKEY / DESIGN BY DAVE CAHILL. With and without the excellent gypsy jazz unit Pyrenesia, guitarist-singer-songwriter Alex Radus has been makin waves for a while now. His latest single, “We Can’t Play Like Django,” brings him together with Pyrenesia once again.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
American Songwriter

Procol Harum Singer, Founding Member Gary Brooker Dies, 76; Ringo Starr, Billy Joel, Paul Stanley, and More Pay Tribute

Gary Brooker, singer and founding member of British rock band Procol Harum died on Feb. 19, following a battle with cancer. He was 76. “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19, February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist, and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry,” said the band in a statement. “From his earliest onstage duets with his musician father, through his youthful recording career with Southend’s The Paramounts, Gary exhibited and developed a highly-individual talent. His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ is widely regarded as defining ‘The Summer of Love,’ yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era.”
CELEBRITIES
Cape Gazette

Lennon & Harrison Live tribute experience set Feb. 26

Lennon & Harrison Live, a unique Beatles tribute experience, is set to perform at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Milton Theatre. The show stars Scot Arch as John Lennon and Jon Perry as George Harrison. Mitch Schecter sings harmonies, and plays percussion, acoustic and electric guitar, and mandolin.
MILTON, DE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Where You Recognize Kelly Peterson From

The CBS police show Blue Bloods will have many guest stars throughout its run. One character named Kelly Peterson was played by an actress. Do you know where you might have seen this actress before her turn as Peterson? We’ll tell you that actress Bebe Neuwirth played this character on the show. Let’s get some details about her past work with a little boost from Looper.
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Damien Jurado – “What Happened To The Class Of ’65?”

The great veteran indie singer-songwriter Damien Jurado launched his own label Maraqopa Records last year with the release of his album The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania. He followed it with a single called “Take Your Time” last fall. Today he’s back with another new song, a bleary yet warm midtempo track called “What Happened To The Class Of ’65?” It’s strewn with evocative lyrics that leave just the right amount to the imagination, starting with this: “I was behind the camera/ I was in the commercial/ Dying fast without consent/ Standing where the building collapsed.” Hear it below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Django Reinhardt
Person
Nick Anderson
Person
Woody Allen
Person
Stephane Wrembel
Pitchfork

Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker Dies at 76

Gary Brooker, who co-founded and led the English rock band Procol Harum, has died. The group announced the news on its website Tuesday (February 22), writing that Brooker had died peacefully at home amid cancer treatment. “He lit up any room he entered, and his kindness to a multilingual family of fans was legendary,” his bandmates wrote. Gary Brooker was 76.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Live Album Becomes an Art Form: 20 Classics From 1972

Live albums were already a part of the rock record business before 1972. There had been multiple live releases from the likes of the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and James Brown, along with classic titles by the Who, the Allman Brothers Band, Cream, the Grateful Dead, Humble Pie, Jefferson Airplane, Grand Funk Railroad, Elton John and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — not to mention the Woodstock: Three Days of Peace and Music soundtrack.
MUSIC
NEWS10 ABC

Met Opera shares 2022-23 season, Netrebko not in ‘Lohengrin’

Soprano Anna Netrebko added to her list of cancellations, withdrawing from a new production of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” at the Metropolitan Opera that is among seven new stagings the company announced Wednesday for its 2022-23 season. Nebrebko scrapped four performances of Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Tony Visconti: ‘Spotify is disgusting – it does nothing to support the culture of music’

I don’t know why you guys don’t vote Boris Johnson out,” says Tony Visconti. “We got rid of Trump…” The accusation hangs heavy in the air. “What’s your story?”It would be easy to bristle at an American lecturing the UK about politics, but Visconti has more right than most. It was London where the renowned producer lived and worked for 23 years, and where he met David Bowie and Marc Bolan, with whom he helped shape the glittering glam-rock era of the Seventies. “It’s a typical political move,” he says of the prime minister’s removal of Covid restrictions in England...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gogo#Maplewood#French
operawire.com

Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change in ‘Don Giovanni’

The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for its production of “Don Giovanni.”. The company noted that Riccardo Fassi will step in for Peter Mattei as Don Giovanni on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Fassi is an Italian bass who has performed at the Teatro Sociale di Como, Wiener...
THEATER & DANCE
iheart.com

Are These The Best Rock Music Videos of All-Time?

"Classic Rock" magazine, which now goes by the name "Louder Sound", ranked the 50 best rock music videos of all time. Here are the Top 20:. 1. "Sledgehammer", Peter Gabriel (1986) 2. "November Rain", Guns N' Roses (1992) 3. "Bohemian Rhapsody", Queen (1975) 4. "Gimme All Your Lovin'", ZZ Top...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Music
theplaylist.net

‘Lost Track’: Watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s Newest Music Video Collaboration With Haim

Well before the release of “Licorice Pizza,” the close relationship between filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson and rock band Haim is well-documented. The director has helmed a number of the band’s music videos and has gone on record with how close he is with the Haim family. But that bond was made even more real with the release of “Licorice Pizza,” which stars Alana Haim and features cameos from the entire Haim family. And now that the film is released and earning awards recognition, Anderson has gone back to making music videos for the band.
CELEBRITIES
operawire.com

Ekaterina Semenchuk Replaces Anna Netrebko at Bayerische Staatsoper

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a replacement for Anna Netrebko in “Macbeth.”. The company announced that Ekaterina Semenchuk will sing the role of Lady Macbeth on July 14 and 18, 2022. The news comes after Netrebko released a statement that she was withdrawing from all performances until further notice.
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy