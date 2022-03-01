ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win Tickets To See The Chicks

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicks are coming to the Xfinity Center this summer! Enter below to...

KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE

Contemporary Rock hitmakers OneRepublic is bringing their “Neverending Summer Tour” through Southern California for two shows, along with Christian rockers NEEDTOBREATHE later this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished an amazing prize for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text ONE, REPUBLIC or BREATHE to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE live in concert. The winners get to choose one two Southern California shows to attend – either at the Forum on August 16th, or at the Honda Center in Anaheim on August 19th. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
ANAHEIM, CA
Mix 93.1

Enter Your Code Words To Win Tickets To See The Weeknd In Arlington

The Weeknd and special guest Doja Cat will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday, August 14th with the After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Mix 93-1 has your chance to win tickets before they go on sale Thursday, March 10th at 10 a.m. at Live Nation. To qualify to win tickets, just interact with the entry points below. Earn additional entries through bonus codes that are being sent as app alerts to the Mix 93-1 mobile app. If you don't have the app, download it for free now from your device's app store.
ARLINGTON, TX

