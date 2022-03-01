Win Tickets To See The Chicks

Let me set a pretty sweet scene for you. It's a warm summer night, you're sitting on a comfy blanket on the lawn at the Ruoff Music Center - you have a cold drink in your hand and you're surrounded by about 20,000 other folks ready for a great night of music. The show starts with the unmistakable harmonica skills of John Popper and BLUES TRAVELER, a little while later you find yourself yodeling along with 90s sweetheart JEWEL, and by the end of the night, you're losing your voice from singing along with the countless hits put out by TRAIN over the last 25 years.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO