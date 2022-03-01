ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

John Charles Penny

By Watson-King Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 6 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — John Charles Penny, 75, of Rockingham, passed away Feb. 23, 2022 at his home.

He was born Dec. 15, 1946 in New London, Connecticut, a son of the late John Thomas and Doris Charles Penny.

Mr. Penny served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired from CSX Railroad.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lema Smith Penny, in 2021; a brother, Sonny Guyette, and a sister, Pauline Labelle.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Watson-King Funeral Home Chapel in Rockingham with Richmond Co. Hospice Chaplain Chris Thornton officiating with military honors.

Surviving are sons, Richie Penny of Alabama, Chris Penny of Kentucky and Andrew Penny of Tennessee; a brother, Tommy Penny; grandchildren, Brandi Everett, Amber Penny, C.J. Penny, Victoria McCarter and Hunter Owen Caulder; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 U.S. Hwy. 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Penny family.

The Richmond Observer

AMVETS finally finds a home in Hamlet

HAMLET — After more than 20 years since its charter, AMVETS Post 316 will soon have a home. Post Commander Ed O’Neal recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hamlet City Manager Matt Christian for the veterans group to use the former police “hut” behind the American Legion hall.
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

