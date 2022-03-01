ROCKINGHAM — John Charles Penny, 75, of Rockingham, passed away Feb. 23, 2022 at his home.

He was born Dec. 15, 1946 in New London, Connecticut, a son of the late John Thomas and Doris Charles Penny.

Mr. Penny served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired from CSX Railroad.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lema Smith Penny, in 2021; a brother, Sonny Guyette, and a sister, Pauline Labelle.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Watson-King Funeral Home Chapel in Rockingham with Richmond Co. Hospice Chaplain Chris Thornton officiating with military honors.

Surviving are sons, Richie Penny of Alabama, Chris Penny of Kentucky and Andrew Penny of Tennessee; a brother, Tommy Penny; grandchildren, Brandi Everett, Amber Penny, C.J. Penny, Victoria McCarter and Hunter Owen Caulder; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 U.S. Hwy. 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Penny family.