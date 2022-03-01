ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Falcon bats carry team to 14-9 win over Contra Costa

By Editorials
goldcountrymedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Folsom Lake baseball team unleashed another relentless offensive attack on Saturday that resulted in 14 runs on 13 hits in their 14-9 win over Contra Costa at FLC. The Falcons raised their team batting average to .334 - third highest in California - while maintaining the top slugging percentage in...

