The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I think its wonderful that you are encouraging your children to be active in the arts. Acting programs like the one I run are fabulous at providing children with not only interaction with peers may not otherwise meet but also gives the practice with listening, analyzing, and other communication skillsets. It's great to give kids a diverse experience to the arts so they can not only learn a skill but hone a unqiue way of expressing themselves through life. That's what I do, I help kids have fun and help them build skillsets. So I hope you understand why I got miffed and annoyed when you asked how many of my students go on to book commercials become professional actors and took the majority of our converation to tell me about your own acting experience rather than the needs of your child. That's a huge red flag that many of us teachers have seen before.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO