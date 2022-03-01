ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Celebrities must stay out of politics; we must stop listening

Cover picture for the articleAmidst rumors of who will be running for upcoming elections, there are curious whispers of names usually only seen on billboards or movie screens. As politics become a more defining part of every aspect of Americans’ lives, a wealthy and powerful class of people, who may already have a loyal fanbase,...

Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
RELATIONSHIPS
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
PROTESTS
New York Post

UK teachers warned not to push Black Lives Matter or other ‘partisan’ groups

British teachers have been barred from promoting Black Lives Matter as part of a crackdown on biased “partisan politics” in the classroom. The activist group was singled out in official government guidance Thursday on “schools’ legal duties on political impartiality.”. “Where schools wish to teach about...
SOCIETY
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson admits that his support of Russia was wrong, blames Biden and Harris

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson admitted that he has been wrong about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This comes after weeks of the Fox News opinion host supporting Russia and defending Russian President Vladimir Putin. Besides defending Putin, Carlson has said on multiple occasions that the U.S. should side with Russia and even said he was rooting for them in the eventual conflict that Russia itself started. Carlson was apparently surprised by Russian aggression.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
ARIZONA STATE
Rogersville Review

How communities can help immigrants adapt to an American culture

After moving to the United States, each knock on the door precipitated a wave of fear in Daniel Min Redamwang. Trauma from the violence and harassment he felt in Malaysia lingered when the refugee from Myanmar landed in Columbia. Such damage is an unexpected consequence of changing countries after fleeing...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Biden stands up to reporter who quizzes him over how he backs abortion as a Catholic

Joe Biden stood up to a reporter who quizzed him over his support for abortion rights despite being Catholic.Mr Biden was taking questions from reporters on the south lawn of the White House on Wednesday before boarding the presidential helicopter to Wisconsin, where he will deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.He was asked why he continued to support “abortion as a Catholic, defying church teachings”. The reporter was referring to his State of the Union address on 1 March, when he called for protecting women’s rights and acknowledged the attacks on abortion care.Mr Biden said: “Well, I tell...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse to sue media outlets and personalities including Whoopi Goldberg for spreading ‘lies’

Teenage shooter and right-wing hero Kyle Rittenhouse is launching a fund to raise money for lawsuits against media figures whom he says have spread “lies” about him.In an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Mr Rittenhouse named various potential targets for legal action once he solicits enough donations to mount lawsuits.“Whoopi Goldberg is on the list,” he said, “she called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that. And there’s others, don’t forget about Cenk [Uygur] from the Young Turks. He called me a murderer before [the]...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Citrus County Chronicle

We must deal in facts, honesty

Money will not solve problems or issues. However, in the past 40 years or so money has become the band aid to all the ills of society to make it appear that someone is doing something. All across America, local, state and federal officials have been throwing money at education...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
News-Virginian

Editorial: The lying must stop

IT SHOULDN’T BE a surprise to students of history the way authoritarians use lies and manipulation to gather power and justify terrible deeds that destroy human freedom and life. Yet it is shocking when these cycles repeat historically, and here we are again, listening to a despotic strongman bent...
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

We must stop banning books [column]

I believe that banning books is morally wrong and shouldn’t happen. Why is it happening in our region and across much of the United States? School boards all over the country are setting up committees to review books that have been complained about by parents. The idea that these committees even have to exist is nonsensical.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

