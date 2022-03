New Samsung smartphone users might be in for an unpleasant surprise, especially after spending good cash on the latest and greatest Galaxy S22 series phone. It seems Samsung isn’t convinced you see enough ads on your apps, browser, videos, and other content. It has also decided to throw in its advertising to all Samsung smartphone users. We know these Samsung ads can get very annoying really soon, so we’ve put together a guide on stopping ads from popping up on your Samsung phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO