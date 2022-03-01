Florida woman accused of throwing boyfriend’s dog off 7th-floor balcony

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A woman allegedly threw her boyfriend’s dog off a balcony during an argument over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Clearwater Police Department, officers responded to 880 Mandalay Ave. on Sunday, Feb. 27. Eric Aderson reportedly told authorities his girlfriend, Shelley Nicole Vaughn, threw his 3-year-old pug, Bucky, off his seventh-floor condominium balcony.

Police say Vaughn and Aderson got into an argument leading up to the crime, and she also threw his cellphone and keys before hitting him.

Police say the dog’s body was located on the pavement below.

Aderson told WTVT-TV Vaughn had been drinking and using drugs before the incident. According to WTVT, Adeson got a restraining order against Vaughn hours earlier. Vaughn allegedly lives in the same condominium building as Aderson.

According to police, Vaughn was located and arrested on Monday, Feb. 28, and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She was reportedly charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.