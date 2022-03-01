ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Florida woman accused of throwing boyfriend’s dog off 7th-floor balcony

 7 days ago
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A woman allegedly threw her boyfriend’s dog off a balcony during an argument over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Clearwater Police Department, officers responded to 880 Mandalay Ave. on Sunday, Feb. 27. Eric Aderson reportedly told authorities his girlfriend, Shelley Nicole Vaughn, threw his 3-year-old pug, Bucky, off his seventh-floor condominium balcony.

Police say Vaughn and Aderson got into an argument leading up to the crime, and she also threw his cellphone and keys before hitting him.

Police say the dog’s body was located on the pavement below.

Aderson told WTVT-TV Vaughn had been drinking and using drugs before the incident. According to WTVT, Adeson got a restraining order against Vaughn hours earlier. Vaughn allegedly lives in the same condominium building as Aderson.

According to police, Vaughn was located and arrested on Monday, Feb. 28, and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She was reportedly charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

Clearwater, FL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

IN THIS ARTICLE
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

Human heads stolen from truck in Denver

DENVER (TCD) -- A box of human heads was stolen from a parked truck last week. According to KMGH-TV, the truck, which was parked on the 7700 block of East 23rd Avenue, was carrying body parts for medical research. The Denver Police Department told KMGH the heads were in a box labeled "Exempt Human Specimen."
DENVER, CO
truecrimedaily

Ohio man accused of intentionally hitting officer with car

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly hitting an officer with his car. According to a press release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 4, Keith McGuin was wanted for outstanding Pike County warrants for possession of weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Department was reportedly assisting the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force along with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in McGuin’s arrest.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
truecrimedaily

Trinity Love Jones, Diana Keel, Kiaya Campbell - TCDPOD

Nine-year-old girl found dead in suitcase, mom & boyfriend arrested; emergency-room nurse's remains found, husband interviewed by police; Colorado teen gets life in prison for assault & murder. Plus, Operation Varsity Blues. UPDATE March 17, 2019: An arrest warrant was issued for Diana Keel's husband, Lynn Keel. He was arrested...
COLORADO STATE
